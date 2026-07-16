samantha-busch-shares-emotional-statement-as-kyle-busch-dream-becomes-reality-at-bowman-gray

Earlier today, Bowman Gray Stadium announced the Kyle Busch Invitational. On Thursday afternoon, Samantha Busch released a heartfelt statement on the event, her late husband, and what this means to the Busch family.

“Some of Kyle’s happiest moments weren’t just on Sundays,” said Busch. “They were spent at local tracks with Brexton, helping young drivers, talking racing with fans and investing in the next generation of our sport.

“Kyle truly believed grassroots racing was the heart of NASCAR and bringing a Legend car race to Bowman Gray was something he talked about often because he knew how special that place is to drivers and fans alike.

“Seeing one of Kyle’s dreams live on through this event means so much to our family. I’m so incredibly grateful to Ben Kennedy and everyone who helped make this dream a reality.

“I know this night will celebrate everything Kyle loved. Great racing, passionate fans, young talent, and the grassroots racing community. Thank you for helping carry on a piece of Kyle’s legacy while also supporting The Bundle of Joy Fund.

“I can’t think of a more fitting way to honor him.”

Kyle Busch Invitational

Bowman Gray Stadium has announced The Kyle Busch Invitational. The event is described as ‘A night of racing, remembrance, & giving back.’

“Honoring a legend. We’re proud to announce the Kyle Busch Invitational benefiting the Bundle of Joy Fund”

Details from the Bowman Gray Stadium website: “Join us Friday, August 21st at 5PM for the inaugural Kyle Busch Invitational, a special night celebrating the life and legacy of Kyle Busch while supporting a meaningful cause. A talented field of 51 Legends drivers and 18 Bandolero drivers will battle at The Madhouse, with every lap making a difference.

“All proceeds from the event will benefit The Bundle of Joy Fund, making this an unforgettable night of racing, remembrance, and giving back.”

BGS is taking donations that go 100% to the Bundle of Joy Fund based on Busch’s career car numbers:



$4 Donation

Where it all started. Kyle ran the No. 4 in his Legends and Late Model days, stacking up wins long before the national spotlight.

$8 Donation

A tip of the cap to Kyle’s Cup Series run in the No. 8 with Richard Childress Racing.

$18 Donation

The iconic M&M’s car. Kyle spent the heart of his career—and earned championships—in the No. 18 at Joe Gibbs Racing.

$51 Donation

Rowdy. The Original. The No. 51 needs no introduction.

About The Bundle of Joy Fund

The Bundle of Joy Fund was founded by Samantha Busch and Kyle Busch as a way to give back after finding support for having a child through IVF. The fund makes it possible for others to go through IVF in the hopes of conceiving a child.

Notes the fund’s site: “Founded in 2015 by author, podcast host, and passionate IVF advocate Samantha Busch and her husband, 2x NASCAR Cup Champion Kyle Busch, The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund was inspired by their own journey with infertility and the miracle of their son, Brexton. They know firsthand the emotional, physical, and financial challenges that come with trying to build a family, and they created The Bundle of Joy Fund to ensure other families have the chance to experience the same life-changing joy of parenthood.”

According to the fund’s website, it has awarded more than 150 grants valued at more than $2 million. The fund has helped bring over 100 new babies into the world.

Kyle Busch, tragically, died at 41 years old on May 21 after a battle with pneumonia led to sepsis and further complications.