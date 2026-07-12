Shane van Gisbergen says Austin Hill threatened to ‘get the last laugh’ in NASCAR hauler meeting

After a 17-minute meeting with NASCAR officials and Austin Hill in the hauler, Shane van Gisbergen had little to say in the immediacy of the meeting. Later on Saturday in Atlanta, van Gisbergen had much more to say.

“I’ve been here long enough to know how it works, I guess, but also still learning as well,” said van Gisbergen. “It’s my first time in the hauler. One person seemed more remorseful and eager to move on than the other.

“Yeah, it’s hard. I don’t know how much to say, but yeah, like I’m happy, but obviously I got the most to lose and he doesn’t, so who knows.”

SVG was the remorseful party

Van Gisbergen confirmed that he was the one who showed remorse in the hauler. And he made clear that he’s the one who has much more to lose.

“Yeah, of course,” confirmed SVG that he was the remorseful party in the hauler. “I was racing hard, and the outcome wasn’t what I wanted.

“I intended to run in there hard and hopefully get inside him, and it didn’t work out. I definitely didn’t want to wreck a race car and, you know, I definitely didn’t want to escalate … I don’t really know if it’s a rivalry, but whatever it’s been between us the last three years.

“We never seem to race well together. So, obviously, I don’t want to escalate it. I’m the one with a lot to lose. I don’t know, it was a weird dynamic in the meeting and weird way how it ended.”

Hill is not eligible for the Chase. SVG, with seven races to go before The Chase, sits in 14th place in the standings, just 30 points above the cut line.

Hill threatened to get last laugh in the meeting

Van Gisbergen is all for self-policing, but to him, the meeting did little to get the point across. He said that Hill threatened to get the last laugh.

“I think what’s been cool about the sport is you can kind of sort it out yourselves, and then I guess it gets to that point. And to me, it’s at that point.

“But to him it’s not. He’s the kind of personality, I guess, who feels like he’s got to get the last laugh or the last one to strike, and he threatened that.

“It’s what it is. So, I’ll try and race clean and do my own thing, but I guess he’s on his own agenda.”

Hill responds following hauler meeting

Austin Hill gave his interpretation of the meeting earlier on Saturday. He gave a little bit different view of the events compared to van Gisbergen.

“All of it [was interesting],” said Hill. “NASCAR let us know what we need to do moving forward. I will leave that in there (the hauler).”

Asked if he and van Gisbergen had a conversation … or just grunted, Hill said there was a conversation.

“We’re going to go to a race and, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

When asked if it was settled, Hill simply said, “I sure hope so.”