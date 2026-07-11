thomas-annunziata-transported-to-hospital-after-terrifying-truck-fire-at-lime-rock

Thomas Annunziata has been transported to the hospital following a scary on-track moment in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA 150 at Lime Rock. The 21-year-old Toyota driver’s truck burst into flames with 21 laps to go in the race.

Annuziata, who was yesterday’s winner of the ARCA race at Lime Rock, was able to get out of his vehicle but was frantically trying to remove his gloves and helmet before dropping to his knees in the grass. NASCAR’s AMR safety team rushed to Annunziata and helped him to his feet.

It was clear at that point that an ambulance was needed for Annunziata, who was being held up by three members of the safety team. The ambulance arrived swiftly, and Annunziata was loaded on board.

FS1 reported that Annunziata was being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Here are two looks at the sudden fire, which happened under caution as the race was about to go green again.

Another look at the fire for Thomas Annunziata. https://t.co/UfbdLKzRc3 pic.twitter.com/1FfHShbKP5 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 11, 2026

Tricon Garage has released a statement that Aunnunziata is awake and alert in the hospital. The statement confirms that he has been transported to a local medical facility.

“Thomas Annunziata is awake and alert and being transported to an area medical facility for further examination,” the statement reads.

The 21-year-old New Jersey native was in his just his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start. He started in the same race, Lime Rock, in 2025. Annunziata won the ARCA race at Lime Rock less than 24 hours before today’s events.

The driver nicknamed ‘Hollywood’ has 2 wins in the ARCA series. He has 3 poles and 15 top-tens in his 18 starts in the series.