Three tracks out, three tracks in: Report reveals NASCAR 2027 Chase changes

NASCAR is still working to finalize the 2027 Cup Series schedule, but the building blocks of the final version are becoming clearer. And that starts with the 2027 Chase tracks.

According to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, there will be several notable track changes from this year’s Chase to next year’s edition of the NASCAR postseason. Three new tracks are coming on the schedule, and three are coming off.

Bristol is among three moving out

The most notable change is at Bristol. The Bristol Night Race is moving back to August, its traditional date before the inception of the NASCAR Playoffs.

“Bristol Motor Speedway’s revered night race will no longer be part of the Chase and will go back to a regular-season slot in August — where it was from 1976-2019 before it was moved to the playoffs,” wrote Bianchi.

“There, the Tennessee track was positioned as an elimination race in the old postseason format. Without elimination as a selling point, and wanting to avoid competition with the Tennessee Volunteers and the rest of college football, it makes sense for the race to go back to its highly popular August date.”

The other tracks falling out of the 10-race Chase for 2027 are Gateway and Darlington. Bianchi explained that Darlington is simply a byproduct of the calendar and where Labor Day falls next year.

“Other tracks expected to bump out of the Chase next year are Darlington Raceway in South Carolina and World Wide Technology Raceway (commonly known as Gateway) outside of St. Louis.

“Darlington’s annual Southern 500 is entrenched on Labor Day weekend, and that race sliding back as the regular-season finale is solely due to how the calendar falls next year.”

Moving into the Chase for 2027

The three tracks replacing Bristol, Gateway, and Darlington are Richmond, New Hampshire, and Watkins Glen.

“Expected to replace Bristol, Darlington and Gateway as Chase races in 2027 are Richmond Raceway in Virginia, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International in New York.”

The inclusion of Watkins Glen will mark the return of a road course to the NASCAR postseason. This year’s Chase features only ovals.

The 2027 Chase will include those three tracks as well as Kansas, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Phoenix, Talladega, Martinsville, and Homestead, although the exact order of the 10 races is yet to be announced for next season.

What are your thoughts on this postseason lineup? Does the inclusion of a road course change things for you?