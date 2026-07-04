‘Tomato Head’: Lanie Buice laughs off cool suit failure after historic run

Lanie Buice continues to impress on the racetrack. On Friday night in the Ashley Furniture 150 at Chicagoland Speedway, Buice made history, despite facing some on-track adversity.

Buice, making her fourth start in the ARCA Menards Series, finished second in the race, becoming just the second woman to post top-five finishes in each of four consecutive starts in the series. She joins Erin Crocker to earn that honor.

The 19-year-old from Jackson, Georgia, was interviewed by FOX Sports’ Alex Weaver following last night’s race at Chicagoland. Buice is both fired up and grateful for the result in Joliet, Illinois.

“Really excited,” said Buice. “It’s such a blessing to be able to work with Pinnacle Racing Group. My number 77 group is just incredible, and Kevin Reed Jr. always brings a fast car to the racetrack.

“So, yeah, all the way around, just super grateful for them and the hard work that they put in and the fast car they bring me to the racetrack. And we work really hard for this as a team.

“We work hard together, and the relationship is awesome, and we’re ready to go get us one. So, we’re gonna keep working at it, and I’m really excited for the progress that we’ve made.”

That first win is coming. @laniebuice talks with @Al_Weave after a P.2 ARCA finish at Chicagoland Speedway. pic.twitter.com/ljrD0PZ3DU — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 4, 2026

‘Tomato head’ but excited by finish

The night didn’t come without its challenges, though. With temps last night in Joliet nearing 90 at the green flag and on-track temps considerably higher, Buice’s cool suit failed.

Buice said it wasn’t too bad, but joked it’s why she looked like a ‘tomato head’ during her post-race interview with Weaver.

“It’s a little bit warm, a little bit warm. But you know, honestly, when you’re up to speed like that, you don’t really feel it as much. Just when that caution comes out, you start to feel a little more, but no.

“We dealt with it, and yeah, that’s probably why I look a little bit like a tomato head, but that’s okay, right? Put a lot of work in this weekend, and yeah, it shows today.”

Buice returns to action in the ARCA Menards Series on Friday, September 25. She will be racing at Kansas Speedway. The race will be televised on FS1 at 8:00 p.m. ET.