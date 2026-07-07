toyota-horsepower-conspiracy-gets-blunt-response-from-NASCAR-insider

A popular conspiracy theory this Cup Series season has been added horsepower for Toyota compared to Ford and Chevy as a result of the 23XI lawsuit settlement with NASCAR. Those theories reached a fevered pitch on Sunday night after Toyota had seven cars finish in the top 10 and a top-3 sweep for the manufacturer in a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing cars.

Rick Ware Racing competition director Tommy Baldwin put on his second headset this week, the one he wears for weekly duties on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. Although RWR is a Ford team, Baldwin dispelled the added horsepower for Toyota talk.

Baldwin was asked by host Eric Brennan, who was filling the role for Freddie Kraft, about the NASCAR dyno test of engines after Michigan and Pocono. Baldwin said all three manufacturers’ engines were within 1% of the NASCAR limit.

“I don’t think anybody horsepower-wise was—I think they were all within 1%,” said Baldwin. “Everybody was pretty close. Let’s just say that.

“Look, you got the best of the best in all three manufacturers.

“I mean, you’re going to have good engines. Again, we have an engine—we have only a certain amount of engines that we run during the year, right? They get sealed, and you have to rerun these engines, I think, three times now. So, again, it’s all about when you decide to put a fresh one in. You might be running up against somebody that has three races.

“If it’s the third race versus the first race, right? So you might see a little bit different there, but, again, it’s all about proper planning.”

Toyota had less HP in the dyno test

Asked point blank if Toyota had the highest horsepower, Baldwin said, no.

“Toyotas [have] the best horsepower? No, I don’t think so. I think at that point they were—no, no. But they were all within 3 horsepower.”

Of course, these are not published findings. It is interesting that Toyota was not tops there. There is one area in which Baldwin feels that Toyota is at the top, the aggressive people behind the scenes.

In today’s NASCAR, aggressiveness wins

Baldwin pointed to the years of garage experience Toyota has off the track in the stables at JGR, 23XI, and now Legacy. He highlighted the success those key personnel have had at every stop and he pointed to their aggression, saying they have heavy and Ford under their thumb from an aggressive standpoint and there is no clocking out when it comes to them.

He illustrated the effort put forth by Toyota by showing how, at least in theory, the playing field is leveled between all Cup OEMs.

“So in today’s world, all the manufacturers go to the wind tunnel with NASCAR, and there’s a certain tolerance that you have to hit,” said Baldwin. “In the beginning of the year, Chevrolet was three counts off, above the tolerance, and they made us make last-minute changes to the nose to get us back into the number.

“There is a box that you have to be in. Each manufacturer has to be in with the body. The manufacturers control the body a little bit because of the lines, how they want to look compared to the street cars.

“So the bodies are a little bit different, but there’s a box, right? And there’s a limit to where you need to be in the tunnel for that box to pass. But once that pattern and the body part is there, then NASCAR takes it, and then the company Five Star takes it, and they build it.

“So there’s the body. It’s in that box.

“All the other parts are store-bought, right? Everybody buys the same parts, purchases the same parts.”

In the end, it all comes down to the people, and currently, that’s where Toyota has the greatest advantage.

“Now, after that, it’s what you do to them. It’s what you do to the tolerances that you’re allowed to put them at that NASCAR gives you. Now, it’s up to the people to add up all those tolerances and make it the best it possibly can be, and then some.

“And that’s how you win races.”