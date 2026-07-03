Trouble Before Turn 1: Denny Hamlin hauler ends up stuck in field

It took 18 races, but Denny Hamlin has caught and surpassed Tyler Reddick in the NASCAR Chase points standings. All is not sunny skies for Hamlin and the No. 11 team, however, as the season turns its eye to Chicagoland Speedway.

On the way to Joilet, Illinois, for this weekend’s race, Hamilin’s JGR hauler carrying his car for Sunday’s race was photographed as being stuck in a field. The driver of the hauler posted a pic and took full responsibility for the unfortunate situation on Instagram.

“This is a hard one to post, but I’d like to put it out there for everyone to see,” said Frank Hodel on IG. “Bottom line is, it’s on me, and I own it. I was on my way to Chicagoland Speedway, almost there.

“I passed a sign that said ‘5-ton weight limit ahead.’ The road I turned right on to avoid the restriction was a small county road. I knew I had to go through the corner of the field with my trailer.

“What I didn’t see was there was a ditch beneath the tall grass. I made the decision to call a wrecker to get out.

“Could have been much worse.”

According to Kelly Crandall, the No. 11 car that Denny Hamlin will drive this weekend is fine. The hauler isn’t quite perfect.

“All is well with the 11 car,” tweeted Crandall. “The hauler has some bumps and bruises.”

All is well with the 11 car. The hauler has some bumps and bruises. For those wondering what happened, straight from the source: pic.twitter.com/B5hukHuHlg — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) July 3, 2026

Car is fine, time to race

That’s great news for Hamlin, who will look to add to his points lead. With eight races to go before the Chase, Hamlin leads Tyler Reddick by one point.

Reddick held the top spot from the start of the year until last week’s troubles at Sonoma, becoming the first driver since Cale Yarborough in 1977 to lead the points for the first 17 races of a season.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend after a 7-year hiatus. Qualifying will get underway on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET and be televised on TruTV. The race, eero 400, will be Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET on TNT.