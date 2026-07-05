Two photos, no words: Bubba Wallace explains Kyle Busch tribute

Bubba Wallace posted two photos on Thursday. They spoke volumes about his feelings for Kyle Busch, who tragically passed away in May. No words were in the tweet, just pictures of the Kyle Busch memorial hat in the center of Wallace’s race helmets on his wall.

Wallace, who raced for KBM, Busch’s truck team, was asked about the pictures on Saturday ahead of qualifying at Chicagoland Speedway for Sunday’s eero 400/

“Yeah, that hat has, ever since Charlotte Weekend, it’s been sitting on there,” said Wallace. “There’s a poker table right next to the helmet wall, and it’s just been sitting there.

“I’ve been meaning to find a place for it, and there was a Columbia helmet that was sitting there, so it got moved to another spot.

“I felt like it was nice to just be able to put it as a centerpiece on the helmet wall.”

For Wallace, it was a fitting place for the Busch hat, considering how much he had done for his career.

“I think I mentioned in my helmet wall post months ago that I’ve never been big on trading helmets, so I’ve never wanted to trade with anybody. [Ryan] Blaney was at the top of the list for a while.

“He was bugging me for years, and finally got one of his [Scott] McLaughlin. So I only have two, two helmets up there that are other people, and so I thought it would be fitting to do a little bit something different with a KB hat and how much he meant to my career. And so, yeah, it just felt good and cool to do that.”

Wallace recalls last conversation with Kyle Busch

In NASCAR’s first race after the tragic passing of Busch, Wallace appeared on the pre-race Prime set and got emotional talking about his last conversation with the racing legend.

“And the thing that gets me the most is my last true conversation, not talking about my race car is good or tight or loose; it was the week after Indy last year, at Iowa leaving the driver’s meeting,” said Wallace, referring to the week after he won the Brickyard 400.

“He grabbed me, and he was like, ‘I didn’t want to be in the spotlight and take your moment away, but I’m so proud of you.’ And I don’t look for a confirmation from any of the drivers, because we’re all here to compete against each other, but to know that the person that helped mold who you were is paying attention even though you’re running against each other is super empowering and caught me by surprise, and I’ll never forget that moment.”

A fitting starting order number

Wallace qualified 8th for tomorrow’s eero 400. A fitting number in the same week of honoring Kyle Busch.

Tomorrow’s race is set for 6:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on TNT and is the second of five races in their agreement with NASCAR.