ty-gibbs-responds-after-heated-post-race-confrontation-with-bubba-wallace-at-atlanta

Ryan Blaney emerged with the win at Atlanta in the early hours of Monday morning in a thrilling three-car finish at the line. In the end, it was scored as just two at the line as NASCAR penalized P2 finisher Bubba Wallace.

On the final lap of the Quaker State 400, Wallace got loose and dipped below the yellow line. The penalty for going below the line for the driver of the 23 car was sending him to the end of the field on the lead lap, putting Wallace at P29 in the official results.

Following the race, Wallace had a heated exchange with fellow Toyota driver Ty Gibbs on pit road. Gibbs, who finished P4, addressed the finish of the race and the exchange with Wallace.

Gibbs called it chaos

The race, which was under a red flag for more than three hours due to weather, finished in overtime. Gibbs called the overtime re-start and finish, ‘Chaos.’ And all of that before his dust-up with Wallace.

“Chaos,” said Gibbs of the finish. “Obviously, looking for the best finish I could get for my team. And that was fun, just unfortunately didn’t get it.”

Wallace was heated because he felt that he wouldn’t have advanced his position, which would have saved him from being penalized. He crossed below the yellow line in P3 and returned in P3. In his view, Gibbs shoved him ahead.

Gibbs had a different view of the incident. And he pointed out the disrespect he felt from Wallace following the race.

“Yeah, I went to tell him I’m sorry because he cleared himself, and then unfortunately, he showed a lot of disrespect.

“I don’t know. Yeah, seems like it didn’t really work out for him, but I just tried to help him out there at the end, push him to win, but it didn’t happen.”

Bubba Wallace tells his version of events

“I turned down and got super loose, so just to keep it straight, I ended up there,” said Wallace. “It’s unfortunate. You can go back and look at the SMT. I was all over the brakes trying to just get the spot back.

“It says don’t go below the yellow line to gain a position, which I didn’t. I was still third, and I got a shove from the 54 (Ty Gibbs) to go to second. So, technically, no positions were gained doing that. Again, SMT data shows me try to get it back, but the 54 just shoves us by here.”

Wallace on the Gibbs confrontation

“We’ll be fine. He had the opportunity to give there a lot, and he didn’t do that. So, when I told him that, he quickly went on the defense and said, ‘Don’t block.’

“When you hit me square in the bumper, it means you just ran right into me. The block was clean.

“So, yeah, that’s Toyota teammates. We don’t race very well together.”