ward-burton-shares-old-school-take-on-carson-hocevar-after-NASCAR-controversy

On Lap 32 of Sunday’s eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, it appeared that Zane Smith intentionally wrecked Carson Hocevar. While many have essentially called out Smith for ruining his own day, Tommy Baldwin took another approach to the incident.

“Look, I hate talking about the 77,” said Baldwin on Door Bumper Clear. “I really do.”

Jeb Burton, who was a guest on the show along with his father, Ward Burton, asked Baldwin exactly what Hocevar did to deserve that. Baldwin didn’t hold back.

“Because he’s driving like a fucking lunatic in the beginning of the race, man, just bouncing off everybody, moving everybody,” said Baldwin. “They’ve had enough.

“I’m telling you, they’ve had enough. And even his post, right? He’s like, ‘Well, we didn’t qualify very good. I hope we run good.’

“I mean, by the time lap 30, there’s nothing left of his car to go fast. It’s like, all right, the 38 got into him, and obviously it ruined the 38’s night. He didn’t run very good after that, and they’ve been good all year.

“So, it’s just like people are tired of it, man.”

Ward Burton weighs in

Ward Burton has seen drivers like Hocevar before. The 2002 Daytona 500 champ has raced them.

“We used to call them weapons,” said Burton. “And I’m not going to say any names, but you know exactly who the hell I’m talking about.

“There were three or four of them back in – I mean, you just – You either followed them or you passed them. You didn’t run side by side.

“Because it’s just – It’s almost like when they put that helmet on, they get vaporized.”

Burton also understands the mindset. He’s been there. He lived it.

“You know, hell, we’ve all been there. You can’t win on the first lap, and you’ve got to run all the laps.

Baldwin feels Hocevar is leaving too much on the table

Baldwin isn’t fired up just because of how Hocevar drives; it’s what he hasn’t done. In Baldwin’s view, that’s realizing his enormous potential. He pointed out the best finishes that Hocevar has had this season.

“He drove clean races, right? We said it,” said Baldwin. “Well, he didn’t run into anybody. Oh, guess what? He ran good, right? I mean, it’s just like a certain amount of people out there, they don’t get it, man.

“They just think they need to do all this. It just drives me crazy.”

Comparing Hocevar to Ross Chastain

Jeb Burton brought up his friend, Ross Chastain. He asked Baldwin about the comparisons to Hocevar now to Chastain early in his career.

“Do you think at some point, look, my buddy Ross Chastain, y’all used to talk about him a little bit like that, and you don’t really talk about him anymore,” said Jeb Burton.

Ward chimed in immediately.

“Well, just because he doesn’t do that shit anymore,” the elder Ward piped in.

Baldwin explained the difference he sees, but also a certain similarity. Comfort.

“I think Ross is not being as aggressive as he used to be, one, because right now he doesn’t have the car to do it. That’s fair. Right? And number two, I think he’s smart enough now, and you’re hearing other drivers talk about him.

“They miss him up there. They miss him up there, running up front and doing what he does. But, yes, he has become smarter because, one, like I said, he doesn’t really have the car to do it. But, number two, he’s in a nice, safe spot in his career finally.

“And it makes a difference. Hocevar, he’s in a safe spot. He has a chance to drive for that team forever or somebody even – I mean, they’re pretty big right now. But I don’t know. I just don’t get it, man.”

Hocevar has staying power

Asked if Hocevar can make a career out of driving this way if he never changes, Baldwin. He didn’t hesitate to answer and pointed out that people love it.

In the end, Baldwin sees the potential in Hocevar, outside of just stirring up controversy on the track.

“Oh, yeah, because the people around him love it. And the fans love it. Yeah, it’s all that matters.

“But he can be better. He could be better.”