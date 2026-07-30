Weeks after NASCAR ‘nap’ comments, Scott Dixon among new celebs joining Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club

While IndyCar driver Scott Dixon created a NASCAR firestorm over the last 2 weeks with his nap comments regarding Cup Series racing, he’s been announced among a group of celebrity owners in Legacy Motor Club that already included Darius Rucker and Guy Fieri.

On Thursday, Legacy announced Dixon among several others, including Bryce Harper, Andy Roddick, and Kelly Slater.

Below is the full press release from Legacy Motor Club:

Statesville, N.C. (July 30, 2026) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced a strategic ownership group bringing together championship athletes, Grammy Award winners, entrepreneurs, investors, motorsport legends, and cultural leaders united by a shared belief in the future of LEGACY.

Collectively, the ownership group represents:

30+ championships and major professional titles

5 Indianapolis 500 victories

Multiple MVP awards, former World No.1 rankings, and Hall of Fame-caliber careers

Grammy Award-winning artists and globally recognized media personalities

Founders, investors and operators behind billion-dollar companies, leading investment firms, and category-defining consumer brands

The strategic ownership group includes accomplished figures spanning sport, business, entertainment, hospitality, media, and global finance, including:

Bryce Harper — 2x National League MVP, 8x MLB All-Star

Kelly Slater — 11x World Champion

Andy Roddick — US Open Champion, former World No.1

Darius Rucker — 3x Grammy Award winner, Grand Ole Opry member

Guy Fieri — Emmy Award-winning chef, restaurateur, and entrepreneur

Sam Byrne — Co-Founder & Co-Chairman of CrossHarbor Capital Partners

Scott Dixon — 6x IndyCar Champion, Indianapolis 500 winner

Dario Franchitti — 4x IndyCar Champion, 3x Indianapolis 500 winner

Tony Kanaan — IndyCar Champion, Indianapolis 500 winner

Jen Rubio — Co-Founder of Away; entrepreneur and builder of one of the defining modern direct-to-consumer brands

Chase Utley — World Series Champion, 6x MLB All-Star

“This is not a traditional ownership group,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “It is a collection of people who understand competition, leadership, innovation, storytelling, and how enduring organizations are built. They come from different worlds but share a common belief: that LEGACY can become something fundamentally different within motorsports and culture.”

The ownership group reflects LEGACY’s ambition to build a modern motorsports organization that competes at the highest level on track while building relevance across media, partnerships, hospitality, and fan experience. Unlike conventional ownership structures concentrated within a single industry, LEGACY’s group intentionally spans championship sport, entertainment, finance, entrepreneurship, and consumer brands.

“Great organizations are built by people who understand what it takes to win — but also what it takes to build,” Johnson added. “The caliber, diversity, and perspective of this group speak directly to where LEGACY is headed.”

The announcement reflects who has chosen to invest in LEGACY MOTOR CLUB — and what it is becoming.