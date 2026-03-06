10 Division II underclassmen dominating the conversation this college basketball season

We are coming down to the final week of the 2025-26 Division 1 college basketball season. The Division II season is already in conference tournament mode. So, with limited time remaining in the season, I wanted to go through and shed some light on standout Division II players.

There are some intriguing bigs throughout the landscape, but also some scoring wings and point-of-attack menaces stretched across multiple classes.

Here are ten Division II underclassmen who have had major impacts this college basketball season.

(*listed in alphabetical order)

Jr. F Thomas Allard, Alabama-Huntsville

Height/Weight: 6-7/210

High School: Suwanee (GA) North Gwinnett

Previously: Lincoln Memorial

2025-26 Stats: (29 games) 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.1 blocks, 42.3% FG, 33.1%3P

So. PF Alex Atkinson, Claflin

Height/Weight: 6-10/190

High School: Hopkins (SC) Lower Richland

2025-26 Stats: (18 games) 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.4 blocks, 64.0% FG, 20.0% 3P

So. SF Ryan Blount, Tampa

Height/Weight: 6-7/205

High School: Oviedo (FL) Rockledge

2025-26 Stats: (28 games) 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 48.0% FG, 41.0% 3P

Jr. PG Jaayden Bush, Cal State East Bay

Height/Weight: 5-11/184

High School: Long Beach (CA) St. Anthony

Previously: Dominican

2025-26 Stats: (27 games) 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.2 blocks, 48.2% FG, 33.3% 3P

Fr. G Rashawn Inglemon, Anderson

Height/Weight: 6-1/175

High School: Elk Grove (CA) Monterey Trail

2025-26 Stats: (29 games) 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.1 blocks, 48.5% FG, 45.7% 3P

Jr. C Conrad Luczynski, Lenoir Rhyne

Height/Weight: 7-2/270

High School: Bartlett (IL)

2025-26 Stats: (31 games) 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 2.5 blocks, 66.7% FG, 25.0% 3P

So. G Pace Prosser, Gannon

Height/Weight: 6-2/200

High School: Berlin (PA) Brothersvalley

2025-26 Stats: (29 games) 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.2 steals, 0.1 blocks, 44.8% FG, 31.1% 3P

So. C Evan Ramsey, UVa-Wise

Height/Weight: 7-0/250

High School: Abington (VA)

2025-26 Stats: (31 games) 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.4 steals, 1.8 blocks, 58.1% FG, 20.0% 3P

Jr. C Jaquay Randolph, Southern Wesleyan

Height/Weight: 6-10/240

High School: Tallahassee (FL) Maclay School

Previous: Southeastern University

2025-26 Stats: (29 games) 20.8 points, 15.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.0 blocks, 61.0% FG, 35.9% 3P

Fr. F Isaiah Vick, Wingate

Height/Weight: 6-7

High School: Fork Union Military (VA)

2025-26 Stats: (29 games) 12.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks, 51.6% Fg, 37.5% 3P