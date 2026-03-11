10 Mid Major College Basketball Sophomores Making Major Impact in 2025

With conference tournaments underway, the 2025-26 college basketball postseason is here.

Across the country, a number of mid-major players have put together standout seasons, many of them flying under the national radar. To highlight as many as possible, I broke the list up by class.

Next up: the sophomores. Here are ten mid-major sophomores who have made major impacts this season.

(*listed in alphabetical order)

C Ben Defty, Boston U

Height/Weight: 7-0/255

High School: Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More

Stats: (31 games) 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.4 steals, 1.8 blocks, 68.8% FG, 0.0% 3P

G Christian Hammond, Santa Clara

Height/Weight: 6-4/180

High School: Glendale (AZ) Dream City Christian

Stats: (30 games) 15.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.1 blocks, 49.0% FG, 39.5% 3P

G Terrence Hill, VCU

Height/Weight: 6-3/180

High School: Portland (OR) Roosevelt

Stats: (30 games) 14.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.1 blocks, 45.0% FG, 36.3% 3P

F Jackson Holcombe, Utah Valley

Height/Weight: 6-7/210

High School: Orem (UT) Timpanogos

Stats: (29 games) 15.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.4 blocks, 54.1% FG, 16.7% 3P

PG Jaquan Johnson, Bradley

Height/Weight: 5-10/195

High School: Milwaukee (WI) Pius XI

Stats: (31 games) 17.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.6 steals, 0.0 blocks, 44.3% FG, 40.3% 3P

SG Nolan Minessale, St. Thomas

Height/Weight: 6-5/180

High School: Milwaukee (WI) Marquette University

Stats: (33 games) 20.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.6 blocks, 50.9% FG, 31.0% 3P

SG Teagan Moore, Western Kentucky

Height/Weight: 6-5/210

High School: Owenton (KY) Owen County

Stats: (26 games) 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.3 blocks, 53.0% FG, 42.4% 3P

F Sam Orme, Bucknell

Height/Weight: 6-8/215

High School: Carmel (IN)

Stats: (29 games) 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.7 blocks, 55.9% FG, 39.7% 3P

F Darin Smith, Central Connecticut State

Height/Weight: 6-7/210

High School: Saxtons River (VT) Vermont Academy

Stats: (30 games) 20.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.2 blocks, 45.6% FG, 37.6% 3P

F Kam Taylor, UNC Asheville

Height/Weight: 6-7/185

High School: Matthews (NC) Carmel Christian

Stats: (32 games) 18.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks, 45.3% FG, 28.1% 3P