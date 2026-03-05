10 Mid Major freshmen making a major impact this college basketball season
We are coming down to the final week of the 2025-26 college basketball season. So, with limited time remaining in the season, I wanted to go through and shed some light on some mid-major players who are having standout seasons.
There are quite a few of them across the college basketball landscape. So, in order to talk about as many as possible, I broke it up by class. Let’s start with the freshmen.
Here are ten mid major freshman who have had major impacts this college basketball season.
(*listed in alphabetical order)
PF Brandon Benjamin, Fairfield
Height/Weight: 6-8/235
High School: Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More
Stats: (29 games) 13.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.5 blocks, 56.7% FG, 14.3% 3P
SF Roman Domon, Murray State
Height/Weight: 6-9/225
High School: BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque (FRA)
Stats: (31 games) 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.1 blocks, 49.6% FG, 38.3% 3P
PG Preston Edmead, Hofstra
Height/Weight: 6-1/170
High School: Easthampton (MA) Williston-Northampton School
Stats: (31 games) 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.0 blocks, 40.9% FG, 39.0% 3P
PF Allen Graves, Santa Clara
Height/Weight: 6-9/225
High School: Ponchatoula (LA)
Stats: (31 games) 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.9 blocks, 51.5% FG, 40.8% 3P
PF Mohammad Habhab, Eastern Michigan
Height/Weight: 6-9/205
High School: Dearborn (MI) Fordson
Stats: (29 games) 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.4 blocks, 40.2% FG, 22.2% 3P
SG Jake Hall, New Mexico
Height/Weight: 6-4/200
High School: Carlsbad (CA)
Stats: (30 games) 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.0 blocks, 48.6% FG, 44.7% 3P
PF Tyrin Jones, UNLV
Height/Weight: 6-9/190
High School: Layton (UT) Christian
Stats: (27 games) 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 2.0 blocks, 59.7% FG, 40.0% 3P
SG Gavin Sykes, Long Beach State
Height/Weight: 6-4/195
High School: Modesto (CA) Christian
Stats: (27 games) 18.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.3 blocks, 46.8% FG, 37.5% 3P
SF Lewis Walker, NC A&T
Height/Weight: 6-6/230
High School: Winston-Salem (NC) Christian
Stats: (28 games) 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.1 blocks, 51.7% FG, 36.7% 3P
SG Alex Wilkins, Furman
Height/Weight: 6-5/175
High School: North Andover (MA) Brooks School
Stats: (31 games) 17.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.1 blocks, 45.2% FG, 30.4% 3P