10 Mid Major freshmen making a major impact this college basketball season

We are coming down to the final week of the 2025-26 college basketball season. So, with limited time remaining in the season, I wanted to go through and shed some light on some mid-major players who are having standout seasons.

There are quite a few of them across the college basketball landscape. So, in order to talk about as many as possible, I broke it up by class. Let’s start with the freshmen.

Here are ten mid major freshman who have had major impacts this college basketball season.

(*listed in alphabetical order)

PF Brandon Benjamin, Fairfield

Height/Weight: 6-8/235

High School: Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More

Stats: (29 games) 13.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.5 blocks, 56.7% FG, 14.3% 3P

SF Roman Domon, Murray State

Height/Weight: 6-9/225

High School: BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque (FRA)

Stats: (31 games) 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.1 blocks, 49.6% FG, 38.3% 3P

PG Preston Edmead, Hofstra

Height/Weight: 6-1/170

High School: Easthampton (MA) Williston-Northampton School

Stats: (31 games) 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.0 blocks, 40.9% FG, 39.0% 3P

PF Allen Graves, Santa Clara

Height/Weight: 6-9/225

High School: Ponchatoula (LA)

Stats: (31 games) 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.9 blocks, 51.5% FG, 40.8% 3P

PF Mohammad Habhab, Eastern Michigan

Height/Weight: 6-9/205

High School: Dearborn (MI) Fordson

Stats: (29 games) 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.4 blocks, 40.2% FG, 22.2% 3P

SG Jake Hall, New Mexico

Height/Weight: 6-4/200

High School: Carlsbad (CA)

Stats: (30 games) 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.0 blocks, 48.6% FG, 44.7% 3P

PF Tyrin Jones, UNLV

Height/Weight: 6-9/190

High School: Layton (UT) Christian

Stats: (27 games) 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 2.0 blocks, 59.7% FG, 40.0% 3P

SG Gavin Sykes, Long Beach State

Height/Weight: 6-4/195

High School: Modesto (CA) Christian

Stats: (27 games) 18.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.3 blocks, 46.8% FG, 37.5% 3P

SF Lewis Walker, NC A&T

Height/Weight: 6-6/230

High School: Winston-Salem (NC) Christian

Stats: (28 games) 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.1 blocks, 51.7% FG, 36.7% 3P

SG Alex Wilkins, Furman

Height/Weight: 6-5/175

High School: North Andover (MA) Brooks School

Stats: (31 games) 17.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.1 blocks, 45.2% FG, 30.4% 3P