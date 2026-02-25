10 Things for Tuesday

Since we’re in a bit of a quiet period, I thought I’d do something a little bit different on this Tuesday. Stealing an idea I found on the Internet about the biggest fan favorites who only played one year as an Aggie, I came up with a list of 10 beloved one and dones:

1. KC Concepcion (football, 2025): Keep in mind, these can be in any order, but few players have captivated an entire fan base as quickly as Concepcion did this past season. He was an All-American at two different positions (wide receiver and punt returner), led the SEC in touchdown receptions with nine (with three more via punt return or rush) and came up just short of 1,000 yards receiving with 919. He’ll likely go in the first two rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft.

2. Braden Montgomery (baseball, 2024): Montgomery was Texas A&M’s first big money transfer addition, and he was worth every penny. He hit .322 with 27 home runs and 85 RBI, with an OPS of a ridiculous 1.187. Had he not broken his ankle during the regional, the Aggies would likely have won the College World Series in 2024. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox and was traded to the Chicago White Sox as a key piece in the deal that netted left-handed starter Garrett Crochet.

3. Trevor Knight (football, 2016): After losing both Kyle Allen and Kyler Murray in the span of week in the offseason, Texas A&M was desperate to find a quarterback to start in 2016. Knight, who had committed to A&M out of high school before flipping to Oklahoma, stepped in and performed well beyond admirably. He threw for 19 touchdowns and 2,432 yards while rushing for 614 yards and 10 scores. He had the Aggies ranked as high as fourth in the CFP rankings before suffering a separated shoulder against Mississippi State. That sent the season into a tailspin, but his leadership and willingness to play through pain struck a chord with Aggies. He also won the Wuerffel Trophy, given to the player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

4. Jace Sternberger (football, 2018): Jimbo Fisher’s first commit at Texas A&M ended up being a good one, as Sternberger was an All-American in his sole season in Aggieland. He caught 48 passes for a team-high 832 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging a ridiculous 17.3 yards per catch. Aggies remember him for taking half of South Carolina’s secondary (a slight exaggeration) for a ride and scoring a pair of touchdowns in A&M’s 74-72 win over LSU, but he was arguably the best tight end in America in 2018.

5. Dexter Dennis (basketball, 2022-23): Dennis arrived after four years at Wichita State and became the glue guy for an NCAA Tournament team. Dennis only averaged 9.5 points per game, but he also added a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists per game. But his totals weren’t necessarily about how eye-popping they were; it’s more about when he came through. Dennis was repeatedly clutch late in close games, making a difference with his offense, his elite defense or simply his leadership. He bonded quickly with the Texas A&M fanbase and was likely the most popular player on the team.

6. Nate Boerkircher (football, 2025): Boerkircher went from a largely unknown player with an undistinguished record at Nebraska to an Aggie legend almost overnight after he caught the game winning touchdown pass in A&M’s 41-40 win at Notre Dame. But he didn’t stop there — he became a key part of the Aggie offense, catching 19 passes for 198 yards and 3 scores. He’ll also be remembered for shoving Concepcion into the end zone for A&M’s first touchdown against Mississippi State and for his rushing touchdown at LSU. After a strong performance at the Senior Bowl, Boerkircher could well be drafted in a couple of month.

7. Rashaun Agee (basketball, 2025-26): In terms of team impact, Agee goes right at the top. The team captain leads the Aggies in points per game (14) and rebounds per game (8.9) and brings needed muscle to a team that is otherwise short and slender. Agee normally gives up several inches to opponents when he works in the post, but wins a whole lot anyway. That fearless mentality has made him extremely popular with the Reed Rowdies.

8. Robert Ferguson (football, 2000): Ferguson arrived in Aggieland in time to pair with a new quarterback (Mark Farris) in an offense that was starting to throw the ball more. Farris and Ferguson clicked right off the bat, and the wideout caught 58 passes for 885 yards and 6 touchdowns, the best season ever by an Aggie receiver up to that point in time. He was an All-Big 12 selection and was taken in the second round by the Green Bay Packers in the 2001 NFL Draft.

9. Dylan Rock (baseball, 2022): Rock transferred in from UTSA for his senior season, was slotted in the middle of the order and was an immediate fan favorite. Hitting .319 with 19 homers and an OPS of 1.019 didn’t exactly hurt either. But his obvious joy at beating Texas — and hitting a key homer to do it — made him beloved.

10. Tyler Onyedim (football, 2025): Onyedim didn’t win over the 12th Man immediately, but his play in A&M’s 11-win season made him very popular as time went on. He put up huge numbers for a defensive tackle, with 49 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, including one huge shot on Arch Manning in Austin. By season’s end, he was one of the most popular players on the team, regardless of their time in Aggieland.

