100 days to kickoff: The top 100 players in college football for 2026

Oh what a monumental May day this is, college football fans!

Today is the last day we are triple-digit days away from gridiron glory returning.

Soon, grills will fire up at first sunlight, grown adults will scream at 19-year-olds over third-and-long, and fan bases across the country will convince themselves that this is absolutely, definitely, no-question-about-it the year.

But before the bands strike up and the playoff debates melt brains nationwide, it’s time to spotlight the Jimmies and Joes who will own the sport this season. The human cheat codes. The future first-rounders. The 100 names every fan, coach, scout, and message board warrior needs to know before kickoff arrives.

The countdown to kickoff is on — and these are the players ready to make the next 100 days feel very, very long.

1. WR Jeremiah Smith – Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith is a clear star. The Buckeye has dazzled fans and frazzled defensive backs as an underclassman each of the last two years. He’s coming off a campaign that produced the nation’s fourth-most yards and fifth-most tuddies. Logging north of 1,000 yards for the third time seems like a forgone conclusion at this point.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder turned more than half of his overall chances into either a first down or a score as a sophomore. Stretching opponents vertically with his game-changing burst, he finished with college football’s fourth-most deep yards (536), despite fielding over a dozen fewer targets than everyone else in the top three. Showing his might and impressive ball skills, he hauled in over half of his contested targets.

Though receivers aren’t wise bets for winning the Heisman, especially in the preseason, Smith’s tantalizing scope of skills is more than capable for a historic 2026.

Jeremiah Smith catching the football with one hand pic.twitter.com/h6T1ygiARV — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 29, 2026

2. QB Dante Moore – Oregon

Oregon, 100 days out from kickoff, enters the preseason with the most players inside the top 300 of our On3 Impact Rankings. The Ducks’ QB1 stands to be Dan Lanning’s most impactful player.

Solid and decisive, Dante Moore is one of the top returning distributors in college football and many folks’ pick to be the top passer taken in next April’s draft.

In my recent QB Impact Study – charting the best 44 returning QBs against their hardest opponents – he was among three slingers that finished within the group’s top eight in raw Accuracy% (64.1), Depth Adjusted Accuracy% (54.6), and Adjusted Uncatchable% (11.8 percent). He’s very good at puttin’ it on ‘em, as it were.

Though he will need to expand his offerings and develop more creativity as a playmaker, Moore has a sturdy pass floor and is in store for a tremendous fall.

3. CB Leonard Moore – Notre Dame

Leonard Moore is a pure lockdown corner archetype. As an underclassman, the 6-foot-2 Golden Domer already was arguably college football’s top coverageman. And ahead of 2026, he’s unquestionably our most impactful member of anyone’s secondary and CB1.

Across the last two seasons, Moore has been both an impressive ball hawk (21 defended passes) as well as a miserly downfield denier (4.8 yards/target). Fittingly for the elite cornerback, his 92.5 PFF coverage grade was best in the country last season.

Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore is the best Corner prospect I have ever seen.



The 2027 draft class is absolutely unreal, yet we might see a corner go top 5. pic.twitter.com/tZavyPyite — Cam (@42Cyc) April 27, 2026

4. EDGE Dylan Stewart – South Carolina

While some of his peers have been more productive as underclassmen, Dylan Stewart is an undeniable havoc goblin. At 6-foot-5 245 pounds, there should be zero debate on if his frame, mass, or wingspan (that’s reportedly like 81 inches) is not worth a high draft pick.

Frankly, his length and launch are elite. Over the last two years, he’s accumulated 88 pressures and forced six fumbles. The Gamecock is an undeniable force and key chess piece in every game he plays. And even after a “down” year, his tools and traits have him poised to be among the most impactful defenders in college football.

5. WR Malachi Toney – Miami

The On3 Offensive Freshman of the Year is again poised to be one of the top playmakers in college football. In his breakout rookie season, Malachi Toney was targeted or handed the ball on almost 15 percent of the Hurricanes’ plays.

As the motor for his offense, he only was responsible for a single drop against his total of 99 catches, which are 11 more than any returning receiver. Moreover, his sparky style forced the Power Four’s most missed tackles after the catch (33).

But he wasn’t just some compiler, contrary to the abundant outlet screens. Toney displayed a desirable balance of both production and efficiency. He’s among seven returners with a 1,000-yard campaign and 2.4 yards per route run.

Miami spent big for a QB in the transfer portal again. So Toney’s sophomore encore ought to have plenty more fireworks.

6. EDGE Colin Simmons – Texas

Colin Simmons has, perhaps, the best motor of any pass rusher outside the NFL. Tenacious and dedicated, he gets and stays busy. Putting it another way: Simmons is special at stuffing the stat sheet.

Last year, he recorded 91 impact plays (havocs + defensive stops) – a top-10 figure among defenders. On a rate basis, his 14.3 percent clip was among the upper echelon of edges that logged at least 200 snaps. Riding a 17-game streak of tallying multiple pressures, Simmons’ 21.2 percent Pass Rush Win Rate was top eight at the position. Flustering and blustering opposing passers, he also has 19 sacks under his belt.

7. WR Cam Coleman – Texas

Former Five-Star Plus+ and On3’s top player in the transfer portal, Cam Coleman is itching to show America his full potential after a couple of sporadic seasons marred by mid (submid?) quarterback play.

No SECer, according to my charting, sported a higher “tossup target” rate than his ludicrous 35 percent clip — the conference’s only instance of north of 28 percent among players with at least 50 targets. But despite the consistently inconsistently placed passes thrown his way, Coleman beat the national average in yards/target (8.1) and “created” eight receptions for himself, displaying his potential to go above and beyond.

With a prototypical X-WR build at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Coleman has the frame to dominate the catch point and take care of business outside the numbers. And speaking to his ability to stretch defenses vertically, he’s the only returning SEC pass catcher with over 300 deep receiving yards each of the last two years.

8. QB Sam Leavitt – LSU

Sam Leavitt is still technically on the mend, but I remain feverishly bullish on the prospect of him playing for a Lane Kiffin-Charlie Weis offense.

In my recent QB Impact Study, he posted the group’s best Depth Adjusted Accuracy% and Adjusted Uncatchable%. The former stat cracked 59 percent for the second-straight year, akin to former Heisman Cam Ward. He was one-of-three Power Four passers with a +9.0 Y/A and +60 percent Success Rate on scrambles. Plus while being on the shortlist of participants with a positive Erasure:Sack Ratio, he negated 20 takedowns across his sample – the fourth-most in this year’s study.

Accurate, athletic, and nimble, a healthy Leavitt has the traits to raise the ceiling of an already high-octane scheme. And even though a forecast this lofty comes with some risks, his premium downfield ball placement is on another level compared to most of his peers and quells some of those rumblings.

Sam Leavitt just went 28/47 for 319 yards and a TD to take down undefeated Texas Tech. He also led a 10 play 75 yard 2 minute drive to take the lead and win the game. This guy is a baller and needs to be on your radar‼️ pic.twitter.com/AIzFlZDlw8 — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) October 19, 2025

9. QB Julian Sayin – Ohio State

Julian Sayin is the nation’s most elite offensive executive. He’s a wonderful conductor that orchestrates robust completions. And, the traditional stats say as much (3,610 yards, 9.2 Y/A, a national-best 77 percent completion rate).

In my recent Impact Study, no one else had a more aesthetically pleasing passing profile. Truth be told, it is greener than Andy Staples’ BetMGM account.

Against a hard slate consisting of 6 top35 defenses in ESPN’s SP+, Sayin boasts the group’s gold medal in Success Rate and First Down+TD Rate by over 6 and 2 points, respectively. His 8.5 Adjusted Net Passing Yards/Attempt (ANY/A) was the best of any Power Four participant. Prudent and potent, his TD:Interception Ratio across last year was 4:1. And no one – not even Fernando Mendoza – bested his 92.5 PFF Pass Grade.

Pro evaluators might have reservations regarding his ceiling, but Sayin unequivocally possesses a penthouse-level passing floor, as far as college QBs are concerned.

10. QB Arch Manning – Texas

Arch Manning had an uneven first season as a full-time starter. But despite being a little rough around the edges, the blue chipper still showed why he’s the jewel of the eye of many draftniks.

Fluid and creative, he displayed a praiseworthy ability to throw from a number of platforms and hunt for worthwhile completions. Plus, he remained centered and competent despite clear adversity.

In my QB Impact Study, Manning experienced the group’s second-highest Pressure Rate (35.5 percent) on pure dropbacks, but his Sack Rate came in under 5 percent. In those games against his hardest opponents, he erased almost twice as many sacks as ones taken.

On scrambles, he averaged 9.4 Y/A. But, his potency as a rusher wasn’t capped just there. No other Impact QB in this year’s study trumped his 11.4 Y/A on designed carries. Yes, that’s inflated some due to the breakout. But for what it’s worth, his 6.5 clip including all games was still top3 in the SEC.

Regardless of his surname, his processing, tight window accuracy, and zeal to provide big plays makes him a fun option. And this fall behind a stronger supporting cast, I feel it will all come together for him (and potentially Texas).

5 plays by Arch Manning in the 2nd half against Mississippi State encapsulate his positives as a prospect.



Clips of stepping up in the pocket, layering climb balls, some adlibbing (to find the checkdown), and the athleticism to create as a runner and throw on the move. pic.twitter.com/F39i7ELoYT — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) May 5, 2025

11. OT Carter Smith – Indiana

The Big Ten’s Blocker of the Year will return as our top offensive lineman 100 days away from kickoff. Molded by fire, Carter Smith has logged over 2,700 career snaps and is one of only three returners to earn both a plus-80 run block and pass block grade last fall, per Pro Football Focus.

The former three-star out of Powell, Ohio, is as copper-bottomed as they come, especially when it comes to keeping his passer clean. Even after facing Miami’s marvelous defensive front on the biggest stage, Smith’s 1.9 percent Pressure Rate Allowed sits as the second-best figure among returning bookends.

Now protecting his third signal caller in as many years in Bloomington, Smith’s steadiness is an invaluable asset for Cignetti and Co. to keep things rolling.

12. RB Kewan Lacy – Ole Miss

Kewan Lacy is a handful. After transferring to Oxford, he quickly emerged as one of college football’s hardest rushers to tackle. He racked up 1,010 yards after contact and broke 91 tackles. Both figures were among the top four nationally last season.

Ole Miss’s grinder was certainly visible down the stretch. In the Rebels’ last eight games, Lacy racked up at least 24 touches five times. And behind his hardnosed rushing style, he gained the third-most yards and second-most scores by year’s end. No back was responsible for more combined first downs and touchdowns than his 98. That total was the most by an SEC running back since Derrick Henry in 2015. Firm and formidable, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound Lacy has a great shot to get even more in 2026.

13. OT Trevor Goosby – Texas

Possessing dimensions of a true bookend (6-foot-7, 312 pounds), Trevor Goosby was one of the SEC’s top up-and-coming blockers in 2025. Like Carter Smith, the former On3 four-star outlier’s PFF Pass and Run Block grades beat the 80.0 threshold, putting him in a rare club of linemen. Though he took some lumps to close the season against heightened competition, his ability to win the edge, maul, and mash coupled with his rocksteady pass blocking skills make him one of the most multifaceted blockers in college football.

14. DL A.J. Holmes – Texas Tech

A.J. Holmes was one of 2025’s most impactful transfers, like many of his cohorts in Texas Tech’s trenches. Opposing O-Lines found out the hard way how much of a headache he can be one-on-one. He cracked the top six at the position in both total impact plays (62) and by rate (11.0 percent). He was 1-of-15 interiors to log at least 20 stops and 5 sacks. And his 84.7 PFF Defense grade is tops amongst returners.

15. OT Trevor Lauck – Iowa

Trevor Lauck shined in his first year as a starter and quickly caught my attention as a blocker with high potential. The Hawkeye hogmollie’s 1.7 percent Pressure Rate allowed and 89.4 PFF Pass Block grade are both the second-best clip among returning tackles. Additionally, only five trump his 79.6 PFF run block grade.

16. RB Ahmad Hardy – Missouri

Ahmad Hardy has solidified himself as one of the top ball carriers in college football. Over the last couple of seasons, he’s rushed for nearly 3,000 yards. And in that span, the Tiger has averaged over 4.2 yards after contact. Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Love was the only other qualifying rusher to accomplish that. Pretty nice company.

Operating in Eli Drinkwitz’s outside zone scheme, his vision, patience, and burst were all on display. Those traits, naturally, helped Hardy compile the most rush yards, yards after contact, explosive carries, and broken tackles among major conference RBs.

Presuming he manages to undergo a rosy rehab following a gunshot wound to his left leg, Hardy is bound to be one of the most voluminous backs around and have a chance to be a top-30 pick.

I miss watching Ahmad Hardy on Saturdays 😪

pic.twitter.com/WYorynU0aV — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) March 7, 2026

17. RB Jadan Baugh – Florida

Jadan Baugh returns as one of the burliest backs in the game. Over 65 percent of the 6-foot-1, 231-pound star’s production the last two seasons has come after contact. With ground-oriented Buster Faulkner now in charge of the offense, Baugh is destined to be the primary focus of the Gators’ attack.

And heck, after his most recent showing – 13 broken tackles across 39 attempts for 264 yards and two touchdowns – that probably would have been a given even if Mike Leach ran the offense. When you sniff Emmitt Smith records down in the Swamp, you’re in rarified air.

18. OT Cayden Green – Missouri

Kicking out to left tackle, Cayden Green showed why we value his potential as an A1 blocker. While boasting a 98.1 percent Clean Pass Set Rate, both his PFF run and pass block grades topped 76. The only other returning college football players that can claim the same are the aforementioned Carter Smith and Trevor Lauck. Behind experience playing and succeeding at multiple spots upfront, his versatility makes him one of the more valuable linemen in the Power Four.

19. LB Xavier Atkins – Auburn

This time last year, Xavier Atkins was a disgruntled three-star looking for a fresh start down on the Plains. Flash forward to today, he’s ripened into On3’s most impactful linebacker in college football.

His 10 sacks were the most by an off-ball linebacker since 2023. Ultimately, he finished with 81 impact plays, which are the most of any returning LB ahead of 2026. But, he wasn’t just compiling counting stats. Atkins’ 11.4 percent clip on a per play basis ranked in the top 10 among high volume Power Four defenders.

20. DL David Stone – Oklahoma

Oklahoma enters this fall with the fourth-most impact players in our top 300. And their biggest dog is defensive tackle David Stone. Living up to his namesake, the former Five-Star Plus+ was one of college football’s most rocksteady defenders last fall. His nine tackles for a loss were the most at the position. And his 9.7 percent Impact Rate was the 12th-best among Power Four interior linemen. Moreover, Stone is just one of two returning college football players to rock a plus-81.0 PFF run defense grade.

21. TE Tre’Dez Green – LSU

LSU’s do-it-all tight end is one of the most intriguing players in college football. A clear matchup nightmare at 6-foot-7, 241 pounds, Tre’Dez Green ought to have a field day with how the new regime in town has previously worked with tight ends.

At Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin had tight ends with years of leading the SEC in Catching Success Rate, yards/target, and Explosive Target Rate. And just last year, Dae’Qaun Wright led all Power Four players at the position with at least 30 targets in First Down+TD Rate (53.5 percent) and YAC Average (10.1). This is a staff that knows how to get creative and have some fun maximizing their TEs.

Green returns as one of the biggest money makers, too. No returning TE can claim more than his seven scores, nor his 12 contested catches. A pure hoss, there’s no way around it.

22. QB LaNorris Sellers – South Carolina

Like a flower sprouting through cracks in cement, LaNorris Sellers keeps progressing as a passer despite inhospitable conditions. His blockers keep letting him down, there’s been virtually zero run game to take heat off of him, and his play callers have been milquetoast. And because he’s always being asked to play on Heisman-level difficulty with all the sliders turned up, it’s safe to say his stats don’t jump off the screen or even convince you he’s worth the trouble at all.

But optimism lies within his tape. Sellers’ potential as a field stretcher, backyard baller, and designed rusher make him one of the most dangerous offensive players in college football. In my recent QB Impact Study, even though he took the most sacks of anyone in his sample (33), he also erased the most (31). No one else had more than 21.

In the Shane Beamer era, South Carolina has posted at least a 10 percent Negative Play Rate every single season, ranking dead last in the SEC all but one year. Imagine if Sellers wasn’t in the equation. While being a toolsy talent, his hidden value lies in raising a sputtering program’s floor by his heroics.

#SouthCarolina QB LaNorris Sellers constantly flashes his sky-high upside.



Elite athlete with great arm talent, potential first round pick in 2027. pic.twitter.com/Y1GCx6xqIx — Andy (@AndyyNFL) May 13, 2026

23. IOL Anthonie Knapp – Notre Dame

Despite being thrown into the fire as an underclassman, Anthonie Knapp held down the blindside for the Fighting Irish last fall. He’s just one of three returning college football players to allow fewer than 12 pressures and post a PFF run block grade of at least 72. And since the former On3 outlier four-star is one of the most malleable maulers on a very talented unit, Knapp will kick inside to start as Notre Dame seeks to start its five best blockers. But no matter where he lines up, his skills in the trenches are among the best in the nation.

24. CB Jyaire Hill – Michigan

Jyaire Hill is one of the steadiest corners in the country. A standout in zone, the 6-foot-2 Wolverine consistently uses his length to disrupt routes and hear his name called over the PA system. Each of the last two years he’s logged at least a 76 PFF coverage grade, 12 stops, and seven defended passes. And he’s coming off an effort where he beat national averages in Clamp Rate (24.5 percent), yards/target (4.8), and yards/coverage snap (0.6).

25. CB Kelley Jones – Mississippi State

Speaking of lengthy corners, former On3 top 150 recruit Kelley Jones is firmly one of college football’s high-quality coverage men. Among returning corners, the 6-foot-4 Bulldog claims the top Ball Hawk (28.9 percent), Denial (26.3 percent), and Clamp Rates (55.3 percent). Plus, he defended 11 passes, including picking off Arch Manning and Marcel Reed.

Impact Players 26 – 40

This range of players is loaded with next-level potential and possible first-round selections. LSU’s top-shelf transfers Princewill Umanmielen and Jordan Seaton both have as high a ceiling as any other player at their respective positions.

Oregon D-Linemen Bear Alexander and Matayo Uiagalelei will anchor a veteran Duck squad that brings back eight starters. Some rumors on the dark web are convinced Lanning might have that crew pissing vinegar by August.

Jacarrius Peak is a combine freak reportedly logging a 4.8 40-yard dash, 4.3 shuttle, and 32.5-inch vert at 6-foot-4, 308 pounds. And even though a pickup basketball game injury marred his off-season, most accounts have him back on track to being one of the most dependable pass blockers in the Power Four.

USC’s hard-throwing heat seeker of a QB put up some solid traditional stats (303 yards/game, 9.1 yards/attempt, 24 TDs, 11 INT) last year, and Jayden Maiava has a great opportunity to continue to vault up the QB pecking order with more consistent displays of his plus arm talent.

26. DL Bear Alexander – Oregon

27. DL Ahmad Moten – Miami

28. EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei – Oregon

29. RB Isaac Brown Louisville

30. OT Jacarrius Peak – South Carolina

31. QB Jayden Maiava – USC

32. EDGE Princewill Umanmielen – LSU

33. WR Mario Craver – Texas A&M

34. RB LJ Martin – BYU

35. CB Brice Pollock – Texas Tech

36. OT Austin Siereveld – Ohio State

37. RB Jordan Marshall – Michigan

38. WR KJ Duff – Rutgers

39. EDGE Boubacar Traore – Notre Dame

40. OT Jordan Seaton – LSU

Impact Players 41 – 55

A number of talented pass rushers populate this range. Clev Lubin, Will Echoles, Yhonzae Pierre, Damon Wilson II, and John Henry Daley all return with at least 70 impact plays in their back pockets entering this summer. Lubin (100) and Echoles (76) are the most productive returners in the Power Four at their respective positions.

Trinidad Chambliss is as keen an improviser as Ryan Stiles and one of the most galvanizing performers under the gun. In the QB Impact Study, he posted a top-four Explosive Pass Rate with the lowest Sack Rate in the group. If he can mine more consistent accuracy within structure, he could deliver a superstar collegiate campaign.

Charlie Becker, with his national-best 15.7 yards/target and 64.1 percent First Down+TD Rate, is an easy inclusion inside the top 50. Incoming TCU transfer Josh Hoover is known for pressing his luck a little much already. But with Becker and Nick Marsh, Indiana’s offense ought to remain incendiary, if not pesky as hell.

41. EDGE Clev Lubin – Louisville

42. DL Will Echoles – Ole Miss

43. CB Zach Lutmer – Iowa

44. QB Darian Mensah – Miami

45. QB Trinidad Chambliss – Ole Miss

46. RB Bo Jackson – Ohio State

47. WR Charlie Becker – Indiana

48. OT Howard Sampson – Texas Tech

49. EDGE Yhonzae Pierre – Alabama

50. CB Ellis Robinson IV – Georgia

51. LB Isaiah Jones – Indiana

52. LB Kip Lewis – Oklahoma

53. EDGE Teitum Tuioti – Oregon

54. EDGE Damon Wilson II – Miami

55. EDGE John Henry Daley – Michigan

Impact Players 56 – 70

While it remains to be seen how much 12 personnel Oregon utilizes this year with a new offensive coordinator and Kenyon Sadiq in the NFL, Jamari Johnson is in store to play a lot of snaps and provide one of the most talented teams in the Power Four with a special weapon. While boasting the top YAC average (9.1) among returning tight ends, he saw over half of his targets last year result in a fresh set of downs or six points.

Whether he stays at tackle like last year or gets more run at guard like he did this spring, sensational sophomore Michael Carroll will be asked to take on a leadership role along a rebuilt Crimson Tide front. The former five-star cracked the top 15 among high-volume tackles in disallowing pressure in true dropback situations.

The debate on the best young DB will rage on for a few more years. But no matter where you stand at this point in time, both Brandon Finney and DJ Pickett were undeniably impressive as first-year players. Though the position can go through many ups and downs and produce flameouts in a hurry, I’m really bullish on these ball hawks moving forward.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is the highest-ranked second-year slinger in the impact rankings. He has a cannon and routinely wins in tight windows with his big arm and noteworthy anticipation. Considering one of his favorite targets last year was 5-foot-7, he’s bound to put up more statistically pleasing figures with Cal adding the likes of Ian Strong, Chase Henricks, and Dorian Thomas, all of whom are top 150 On3 transfer portal players.

56. TE Jamari Johnson – Oregon

57. S Marcus Ratcliffe – Texas A&M

58. S Bray Hubbard – Alabama

59. OT Michael Carroll – Alabama

60. DL Mario Landino – Indiana

61. TE Terrance Carter Jr. – Texas Tech

62. S Amare Ferrell – Indiana

63. EDGE Chaz Coleman – Tennessee

64. RB Caleb Hawkins – Oklahoma State

65. CB Brandon Finney Jr. – Oregon

66. QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele – Cal

67. S Antonio Watts – Louisville

68. CB Evan Johnson – BYU

69. CB DJ Pickett – LSU

70. S KJ Bolden – Georgia

Impact Players 71 – 85

Rasheem Biles and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa are really fun linebackers who both posted Impact Rates over 11 percent and PFF defensive grades over 84.0. Taylor Wein snatched the SEC’s most TFLs (eight). And Tavion Gadson quite possibly might be the gem on the inside ready to blow up big time. No defensive tackle with at least 180 pass rushes bests his 15.8 percent Win Rate.

Duce Robinson and his pterodactyl wingspan offers a lot of margin of error for FSU’s dropback game. And after a breakout 2025, 2026 should continue to see him be one of the ACC’s most prolific pass catchers.

Isaiah Sategna and Amare Thomas are sensational with the ball in their hands; each averaged at least 7.1 yards after the catch and totaled at least 15 broken tackles.

CJ Carr is a divisive passer entering this fall. Some are already convinced he’s a first-round lock. Others openly bemoan his offerings and question his true impact. At the very least, he offers Notre Dame a steady hand that can find targets in structure and play hot potato. Following the QB Impact Study, both his ANY/A (9.6) and Accuracy% (64.1) were top five among Power Four participants in pure dropback situations.

71. LB Rasheem Biles – Texas

72. LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa – Notre Dame

73. IOL Justin Evans – Nebraska

74. WR Duce Robinson – Florida State

75. EDGE Taylor Wein – Oklahoma

76. OT PJ Williams – SMU

77. OT Earnest Greene – Georgia

78. WR Isaiah Sategna – Oklahoma

79. IOL Sheridan Wilson – Texas Tech

80. IOL Drew Bobo – Georgia

81. WR Amare Thomas – Houston

82. DL Tavion Gadson – Kentucky

83. IOL Drew Evans – Indiana

84. OT Lance Heard – Kentucky

85. QB CJ Carr – Notre Dame

Impact Players 86 – 100

Drew Mestemaker was one of the best stories in a season full of great stories. The former Dallas-area no-star burst onto the scene putting up video game numbers and now looks to lead a plucky Oklahoma State team composed of mostly his former Mean Green teammates.

Antwan Raymond and Mark Fletcher both possess some of the best stable metric profiles among returning ball carriers. Raymond averaged over 103 yards/game and amassed 76 broken tackles – good for the third-most behind our two five-star Impact RBs Kewan Lacy and Ahmad Hardy. Fletcher’s bruising style, of course, was all over display during last year’s playoffs. And despite some aerial additions to the Hurricanes’ ranks, he will still be looked upon to tote the rock quite often for Shannon Dawson’s “Dawfense.”

Melvin Siani and Austin Romaine are two under-the-radar transfers I value highly. Siani sported a top-eight Pressure Rate Allowed (1.9 percent) last fall. And now, he links up with Kyle Flood, one of the top OL gurus in the nation. Romaine checked box after box at Kansas State. Correspondingly, his 11.9 percent Impact Rate over the last two seasons should speak to how active he is.

Mandrell Desir showed high-end twitch and marvelous efficiency as a freshman working from the inside.

A’Mauri Washington is a tremendous space eater and one gnarly 3-technique with which to tango. His 6-foot-3, 330-pound stature makes him a name to monitor as a future professional Frisian horse.

86. WR Braylon Staley – Tennessee

87. QB Drew Mestemaker – Oklahoma State

88. S Koi Perich – Oregon

89. QB Josh Hoover – Indiana

90. WR Nick Marsh – Indiana

91. QB Gunner Stockton – Georgia

92. RB Antwan Raymond – Rutgers

93. RB Mark Fletcher Jr. – Miami

94. OT Melvin Siani – Texas

95. S Keon Sabb – Alabama

96. CB John Nestor – Minnesota

97. DL Mandrell Desir – Florida State

98. LB Austin Romaine – Texas Tech

99. LB Raylen Wilson – Georgia

100. DL A’Mauri Washington – Oregon