2026-27 UConn Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Tracker
While the UConn Basketball program hasn’t announced their non-conference schedule just yet, here at the UConn Report we will track all the reported out of conference matchups as they get confirmed.
With that being said, you can follow along with all the updates on the schedule as we add them below.
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Confirmed Rutgers Basketball Opponents
|DATE
|OPPONENT / TORVIK RANK
|LOCATION
|November 6th, 2026
|vs. Michigan (1)
|TD Garden
(Boston, MA)
|November 25th, 2026
|vs. Duke (3)
|T-Mobile Arena
(Las Vegas, NV)
|December 4th, 2026
|vs. Illinois (5)
|United Center
(Chicago, IL)
|TBD
|vs. Arizona (2)
|McKale Center
(Tucson, AZ)
|TBD
|vs. Kansas (21)
|TBD
|TBD
|vs. Ohio State (25)
|TBD
- BOLD = HOME GAME
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