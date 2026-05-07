2026-27 UConn Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Tracker

While the UConn Basketball program hasn’t announced their non-conference schedule just yet, here at the UConn Report we will track all the reported out of conference matchups as they get confirmed.

With that being said, you can follow along with all the updates on the schedule as we add them below.

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Confirmed Rutgers Basketball Opponents

DATE OPPONENT / TORVIK RANK LOCATION November 6th, 2026 vs. Michigan (1) TD Garden

(Boston, MA) November 25th, 2026 vs. Duke (3) T-Mobile Arena

(Las Vegas, NV) December 4th, 2026 vs. Illinois (5) United Center

(Chicago, IL) TBD vs. Arizona (2) McKale Center

(Tucson, AZ) TBD vs. Kansas (21) TBD TBD vs. Ohio State (25) TBD

BOLD = HOME GAME



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