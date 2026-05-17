2026 ACC Baseball Tournament bracket, seeds officially set

The regular season is in the books, which means the 2026 ACC baseball tournament bracket is officially set. The game schedule is also in place now that each team knows its seed.

Georgia Tech won the regular-season title and will again enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Yellow Jackets secured a second straight No. 1 seed with a 14-1 victory over Boston College on May 15. They then completed a three-game sweep of the Eagles on Sunday to finish 25-5 in conference play.

Of course, North Carolina is also looking to repeat as ACC tournament champions after winning it a year ago. The Tar Heels are the No. 2 seed in the field. Here is the full bracket, as well as the schedule of games, for the 2026 ACC baseball tournament.

2026 ACC Baseball Tournament

All times Eastern

Tuesday, May 19

Game 1: No. 9 seed NC State vs. No. 16 seed Duke – 9 a.m., ACC Network

Game 2: No. 12 seed Stanford vs. No. 13 seed Cal – 1 p.m., ACC Network

Game 3: No. 10 seed Notre Dame vs. No. 15 seed Clemson – 5 p.m., ACC Network

Game 4: No. 11 seed Louisville vs. No. 14 seed Pitt – 9 p.m., ACC Network

Wednesday, May 20

Game 5: No. 8 seed Virginia vs. Winner of Game 1 – 9 a.m., ACC Network

Game 6: No. 5 seed Miami vs. Winner of Game 2 – 1 p.m., ACC Network

Game 7: No. 7 seed Virginia Tech vs. Winner of Game 3 – 5 p.m., ACC Network

Game 8: No. 6 seed Wake Forest vs. Winner of Game 4 – 9 p.m, ACC Network

Thursday, May 21 (Quarterfinals)

Game 9: No. 1 seed Georgia Tech vs. Winner of Game 5 – 3 p.m., ACC Network

Game 10: No. 4 seed Boston College vs. Winner of Game 6 – 7 p.m., ACC Network

Friday, May 22 (Quarterfinals)

Game 11: No. 2 seed North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 7 – 3 p.m., ACC Network

Game 12: No. 3 seed Florida State vs. Winner of Game 8 – 7 p.m., ACC Network

Saturday, May 23 (Semifinals)

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 – 1 p.m., ACC Network

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 – 5 p.m., ACC Network

Sunday, May 24 (Championship Game)

Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 – 12 p.m., ESPN2