2026 ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket: Updated scores, matchups, TV

It’s conference tournament week across college baseball. Stay tuned here for updates from the 2026 ACC Baseball Tournament, with the latest on the bracket, scores, matchups and TV.

Entering the week, the ACC had three teams hosting a regional and nine teams receiving a bid to the NCAA Tournament, according to On3’s latest Field of 64 projections. That includes NC State and Virginia Tech among the last four in, so there’s a ton at stake this week at Trust Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

All 16 teams in the league qualify for the ACC Tournament. The format is single-elimination, with the top four seeds earning a double-bye into the quarterfinals.

Here’s the latest updates from Charlotte.

ACC Tournament First Round (Tuesday, May 19)

All times Eastern

Game 1: No. 9 NC State vs. No. 16 Duke (9:00 a.m., ACCN)

Game 2: No. 12 Stanford vs. No. 13 California (1:00 p.m., ACCN)

Game 3: No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Clemson (5:00 p.m., ACCN)

Game 4: No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Pittsburgh (9:00 p.m., ACCN)

Second Round (Wednesday, May 20)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 8 Virginia (9:00 a.m., ACCN)

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 5 Miami (1:00 p.m., ACCN)

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech (5:00 p.m., ACCN)

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 6 Wake Forest (9:00 p.m., ACCN)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 21

Game 9: No. 1 Georgia Tech vs. Winner of Game 5 (3:00 p.m., ACCN)

Game 10: No. 4 Boston College vs. Winner of Game 6 (7:00 p.m., ACCN)

Friday, May 22

Game 11: No. 2 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 7 (3:00 p.m., ACCN)

Game 12: No. 3 Florida State vs. Winner of Game 8 (7:00 p.m., ACCN)

Semifinals (Saturday, May 23)

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (1:00 p.m., ACCN)

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (5:00 p.m., ACCN)

Championship (Sunday, May 24)

Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (12:00 p.m., ESPN2)