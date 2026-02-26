2026 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 02.26.26

The ACC Tournament will be set in a matter of just over a week as the college basketball postseason rears its head. With that being said, let’s take a look at what the ACC Tournament bracket looks like if the regular season ended today.

Notably, there are several tiebreaker scenarios that should be clarified. Entering Thursday, Clemson, NC State and UNC all have a 10-5 conference record and are tied for the last double-bye in the tournament. Clemson would take the tiebreaker into the quarterfinal based on winning percentage against the top three seeds.

Because the ACC Tournament only welcomes 15 seeds despite having 18 teams — there is a tiebreaker scenario for the 15th seed in the tournament. Notre Dame, Boston College and Pitt all sit at 3-12 vs. the ACC. However, the Fighting Irish would earn that final spot based on it’s head-to-head record against BC (1-0) and it’s record against higher seeds.

Current Seeding

1. Duke (14-1)

2. Virginia (13-2)

3. Miami (11-4)

4. Clemson (10-5)

5. NC State (10-5)

6. North Carolina (10-5)

7. Louisville (9-6)

8. Cal (8-7)

9. SMU (8-7)

10. Florida State (7-8)

11. Virginia Tech (7-8)

12. Stanford (6-9)

13. Syracuse (6-9)

14. Wake Forest (5-10)

15. Notre Dame (3-12)

16. Boston College (3-12)

17. Pitt (3-12)

18. Georgia Tech (2-13)

Tournament Bracket

First Round

Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 Stanford vs. No. 13 Syracuse | 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 10 Florida State vs. No. 15 Notre Dame | 4:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Wake Forest | 7 p.m. ET

Second Round

Wednesday, March 11

Game 4: No. 8 Cal vs. No. 9 SMU | Noon ET

Game 5: No. 5 NC State vs. Winner of Game 1 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 2 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 7: No. 6 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 3 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 12

Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Winner of Game 4 | Noon ET

Game 9: No. 4 Clemson vs. Winner of Game 5 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 10: No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner of Game 6 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 11: No. 3 Miami vs. Winner of Game 7 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Friday, March 13

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Championship

Saturday, March 14

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 | 8:30 p.m. ET