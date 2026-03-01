2026 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 03.01.26

The ACC Tournament is shaping up to be one one of the more highly-anticipated postseason events of the 2025-26 season. Heading into the final week of regular season action, the conference tournament is far from being set in stone, however.

North Carolina moved into the four-seed spot after an 89-82 win against Virginia Tech. For now, this pushes Clemson back to the five-seed. Notably, the ACC allows the top-four seed double-byes into the quarterfinals and is the difference between playing an extra game for the Tar Heels. Also of note is the fact that the ACC only takes 15 teams to the conference tournament despite having 18 conference members — and there are some tiebreaker situations for the 15th and final seed into the tournament. Pitt (4-12, ACC) currently gets the nod over Notre Dame because of their head-to-head record as the Panthers beat the Fighting Irish 73-68 on Feb. 21.

Below you can find the complete standings and updated tournament bracket projections. Where does your team stack up?

Current Seeding

1. Duke (15-1)

2. Virginia (13-3)

3. Miami (12-4)

4. North Carolina (11-5)

5. Clemson (11-5)

6. NC State (10-6)

7. Louisville (9-7)

8. Florida State (8-8)

9. Cal (8-8)

10. SMU (8-8)

11. Stanford (7-9)

12. Virginia Tech (7-9)

13. Wake Forest (6-10)

14. Syracuse (6-10)

15. Pitt (4-12)

16. Notre Dame (4-12)

17. Boston College (3-13)

18. Georgia Tech (2-14)

Tournament Bracket

First Round

Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest | 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 10 SMU vs. No. 15 Pitt | 4:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 11 Stanford vs. No. 14 Syracuse | 7 p.m. ET

Second Round

Wednesday, March 11

Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Cal | Noon ET

Game 5: No. 5 Clemson vs. Winner of Game 1 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 2 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 7: No. 6 NC State vs. Winner of Game 3 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 12

Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Winner of Game 4 | Noon ET

Game 9: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 5 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 10: No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner of Game 6 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 11: No. 3 Miami vs. Winner of Game 7 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Friday, March 13

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Championship

Saturday, March 14

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 | 8:30 p.m. ET