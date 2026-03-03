2026 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 03.02.26

Duke defeated NC State on the road Monday night to improve to 16-1 in conference play. The victory earns the Blue Devils their 25th regular season ACC regular season title, securing them the No. 1 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament.

Over the weekend, UNC moved into the No. 4-seed spot after an 89-82 win against Virginia Tech. For now, this pushes Clemson back to the five-seed. The ACC allows the top-four seed double-byes into the quarterfinals and is the difference between playing an extra game for the Tar Heels. Because the ACC only takes 15 teams to the conference tournament despite having 18 conference members — there are some tiebreaker situations for the 15th and final seed into the tournament. Pitt (4-12, ACC) currently gets the nod over Notre Dame because of their head-to-head record.

Duke now looks toward this weekend against North Carolina as the college basketball regular season comes to its close. Below you can find the current seeding and bracket projections after Monday night’s action in the ACC.

Current Seeding

1. Duke (16-1)

2. Virginia (13-3)

3. Miami (12-4)

4. North Carolina (11-5)

5. Clemson (11-5)

6. NC State (10-7)

7. Louisville (9-7)

8. Florida State (8-8)

9. Cal (8-8)

10. SMU (8-8)

11. Stanford (7-9)

12. Virginia Tech (7-9)

13. Wake Forest (6-10)

14. Syracuse (6-10)

15. Pitt (4-12)

16. Notre Dame (4-12)

17. Boston College (3-13)

18. Georgia Tech (2-14)

Tournament Bracket

First Round

Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest | 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 10 SMU vs. No. 15 Pitt | 4:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 11 Stanford vs. No. 14 Syracuse | 7 p.m. ET

Second Round

Wednesday, March 11

Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Cal | Noon ET

Game 5: No. 5 Clemson vs. Winner of Game 1 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 2 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 7: No. 6 NC State vs. Winner of Game 3 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 12

Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Winner of Game 4 | Noon ET

Game 9: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 5 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 10: No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner of Game 6 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 11: No. 3 Miami vs. Winner of Game 7 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Friday, March 13

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Championship

Saturday, March 14

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 | 8:30 p.m. ET