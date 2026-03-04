2026 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 03.03.26

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the ACC men’s basketball standings are taking shape. Just a few games remain before the conference tournament, meaning the bracket is just about in place.

Duke already secured the regular-season title as the Blue Devils get ready for their final two games of the regular season. They will be the No. 1 seed in Charlotte, while Virginia locked up the No. 2 seed with Tuesday night’s victory over Wake Forest. Only the top 15 ACC teams will make the conference tournament, meaning there are tiebreakers that also come into play farther down the standings.

There’s still plenty left to decide, though, during this final week. Here’s where the ACC bracket stands as of March 3, 2026 with updated seeds and matchups.

Current Seeding

1. Duke (16-1)

2. Virginia (14-3)

3. Miami (12-4)

4. North Carolina (12-5)

5. Clemson (11-6)

6. Louisville (10-7)

7. NC State (10-7)

8. Cal (8-8)

9. SMU (8-8)

10. Florida State (8-8)

11. Virginia Tech (7-9)

12. Stanford (7-9)

13. Wake Forest (6-11)

14. Syracuse (6-10)

15. Pitt (4-12)

16. Notre Dame (4-12)

17. Boston College (3-13)

18. Georgia Tech (2-14)

Tournament Bracket

First Round

Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 Stanford vs. No. 13 Wake Forest | 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 10 Florida State vs. No. 15 Pitt | 4:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Syracuse | 7 p.m. ET

Second Round

Wednesday, March 11

Game 4: No. 8 Cal vs. No. 9 SMU | Noon ET

Game 5: No. 5 Clemson vs. Winner of Game 1 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 7 NC State vs. Winner of Game 2 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 7: No. 6 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 3 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 12

Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Winner of Game 4 | Noon ET

Game 9: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 5 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 10: No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner of Game 6 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 11: No. 3 Miami vs. Winner of Game 7 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Friday, March 13

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Championship

Saturday, March 14

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 | 8:30 p.m. ET

The 2026 ACC men’s basketball tournament will get underway March 10 in Charlotte with three first-round games. From there, the championship game will be March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET.