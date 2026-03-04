2026 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 03.03.26
Heading into the final week of the regular season, the ACC men’s basketball standings are taking shape. Just a few games remain before the conference tournament, meaning the bracket is just about in place.
Duke already secured the regular-season title as the Blue Devils get ready for their final two games of the regular season. They will be the No. 1 seed in Charlotte, while Virginia locked up the No. 2 seed with Tuesday night’s victory over Wake Forest. Only the top 15 ACC teams will make the conference tournament, meaning there are tiebreakers that also come into play farther down the standings.
There’s still plenty left to decide, though, during this final week. Here’s where the ACC bracket stands as of March 3, 2026 with updated seeds and matchups.
Current Seeding
1. Duke (16-1)
2. Virginia (14-3)
3. Miami (12-4)
4. North Carolina (12-5)
5. Clemson (11-6)
6. Louisville (10-7)
7. NC State (10-7)
8. Cal (8-8)
9. SMU (8-8)
10. Florida State (8-8)
11. Virginia Tech (7-9)
12. Stanford (7-9)
13. Wake Forest (6-11)
14. Syracuse (6-10)
15. Pitt (4-12)
16. Notre Dame (4-12)
17. Boston College (3-13)
18. Georgia Tech (2-14)
Tournament Bracket
First Round
Tuesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 12 Stanford vs. No. 13 Wake Forest | 2 p.m. ET
Game 2: No. 10 Florida State vs. No. 15 Pitt | 4:30 p.m. ET
Game 3: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Syracuse | 7 p.m. ET
Top 10
- 1Hot
Bill Self
Ejected over Darryn Peterson foul
- 2New
Coach K.
NCAA Tournament Expansion
- 3
College Football
Top 10 juiciest games of 2026
- 4
DeMarcus Cousins
Stumps for potential new UK AD
- 5
QB situations
Examining all Power 4 schools
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Second Round
Wednesday, March 11
Game 4: No. 8 Cal vs. No. 9 SMU | Noon ET
Game 5: No. 5 Clemson vs. Winner of Game 1 | 2:30 p.m. ET
Game 6: No. 7 NC State vs. Winner of Game 2 | 7 p.m. ET
Game 7: No. 6 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 3 | 9:30 p.m. ET
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 12
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Winner of Game 4 | Noon ET
Game 9: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 5 | 2:30 p.m. ET
Game 10: No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner of Game 6 | 7 p.m. ET
Game 11: No. 3 Miami vs. Winner of Game 7 | 9:30 p.m. ET
Semifinals
Friday, March 13
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 7 p.m. ET
Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 | 9:30 p.m. ET
Championship
Saturday, March 14
Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 | 8:30 p.m. ET
The 2026 ACC men’s basketball tournament will get underway March 10 in Charlotte with three first-round games. From there, the championship game will be March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET.