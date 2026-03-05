2026 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 03.04.26

The 2026 ACC Tournament bracket is inching closer to being finalized after four pivotal games were contested on Wednesday around the ACC. It’s the last set of mid-week games for the conference before Saturday’s regular season finale.

No. 22 Miami defeated SMU 77-69 to remain in sole possession of the No. 3 seed. Coming into the night, SMU, Cal and Florida State were tied for seeds 8-10, all with 8-8 conference records. SMU’s loss drops them to 10, Florida State moves into No. 8 seed while Cal slides into the No. 9 seed. Both the Seminoles and Golden Bears recorded wins on Wednesday. Pitt remains as the No. 15 seed despite losing to FSU because of its head-to-head record vs. Notre Dame.

Duke has already locked up the No. 1 overall seed following their win over NC State on Monday night. Below you can find the current seeding and bracket projections after Wednesday night’s action in the ACC.

Current Seeding

1. Duke (16-1)

2. Virginia (14-3)

3. Miami (13-4)

4. North Carolina (12-5)

5. Clemson (11-6)

6. Louisville (10-7)

7. NC State (10-7)

8. Florida State (8-8)

9. Cal (9-8)

10. SMU (8-9)

11. Virginia Tech (8-9)

12. Stanford (8-9)

13. Wake Forest (6-11)

14. Syracuse (6-11)

15. Pitt (4-13)

16. Notre Dame (4-13)

17. Boston College (3-14)

18. Georgia Tech (2-15)

Tournament Bracket

First Round

Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest | 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 15 Pitt | 4:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 11 SMU vs. No. 14 Syracuse | 7 p.m. ET

Second Round

Wednesday, March 11

Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Cal | Noon ET

Game 5: No. 5 Clemson vs. Winner of Game 1 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 7 NC State vs. Winner of Game 2 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 7: No. 6 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 3 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 12

Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Winner of Game 4 | Noon ET

Game 9: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 5 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 10: No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner of Game 6 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 11: No. 3 Miami vs. Winner of Game 7 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Friday, March 13

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Championship

Saturday, March 14

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 | 8:30 p.m. ET