2026 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket, results, schedule, TV

The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament is finally here as the conference tournament tips off Tuesday in Charlotte. It’ll run from March 10th to 14th (Saturday).

The ACC tournament begins with three first round games to determine the full set of second round games. Seeds No. 5 through 8 received first round byes while the top four are automatically in the quarterfials.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the ACC men’s basketball bracket, results and upcoming schedule! We start from the beginning!

First Round (Tuesday, March 10)

Game 1: No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh | 2 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Game 2: No. 11 SMU vs. No. 14 Syracuse | 4:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Game 3: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest | 7 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Second Round (Wednesday, March 11)

Game 4: No. 7 NC State vs. Winner of Game 1 | Noon ET (ESPN/ESPN)

Game 5: No. 6 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPNU)

Game 6: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Cal | 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Game 7: No. 5 Clemson vs. Winner of Game 3 | 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 12)

Game 8: No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner of Game 4 | Noon ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 9: No. 3 Miami vs. Winner of Game 5 | 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 10: No. 1 Duke vs. Winner of Game 6 | 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 11: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 7 | 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Semifinals (Friday, March 13)

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 | 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Championship (Saturday, March 14)

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)