2026 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Finalized seeds, matchups, TV
The 2026 ACC Tournament bracket has been finalized after a busy slate on Saturday afternoon set the rest of the seedings. We’ll take a look at those below.
The highlight on the day was the game between Duke and North Carolina, although it didn’t necessarily have a huge impact on tournament seeding. Duke came out on top in the rematch of the series that ended with a buzzer-beater by the Tar Heels earlier this season.
Duke had already locked up the No. 1 overall seed following their win over NC State on Monday night. Below you can find the current seeding and bracket projections after Saturday’s action in the ACC.
Final Standings
1. Duke (17-1)
2. Virginia (15-3)
3. Miami (13-5)
4. North Carolina (12-6)
5. Clemson (12-6)
6. Louisville (11-7)
7. NC State (10-8)
8. Florida State (10-8)
9. Cal (9-9)
10. Stanford (9-9)
11. SMU (8-10)
12. Virginia Tech (8-10)
13. Wake Forest (7-11)
14. Syracuse (6-12)
15. Pitt (5-13)
16. Notre Dame (4-14)
17. Boston College (4-14)
18. Georgia Tech (2-16)
ACC Tournament Bracket
First Round
Tuesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh | 2 p.m. ET (ACC Network)
Game 2: No. 11 SMU vs. No. 14 Syracuse | 4:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)
Game 3: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest | 7 p.m. ET (ACC Network)
Second Round
Wednesday, March 11
Game 4: No. 7 NC State vs. Winner of Game 1 | Noon ET (ESPN/ESPN)
Game 5: No. 6 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPNU)
Game 6: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Cal | 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 7: No. 5 Clemson vs. Winner of Game 3 | 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 12
Game 8: No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner of Game 4 | Noon ET (ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 9: No. 3 Miami vs. Winner of Game 5 | 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 10: No. 1 Duke vs. Winner of Game 6 | 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 11: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 7 | 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)
Semifinals
Friday, March 13
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 | 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)
Championship
Saturday, March 14
Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)