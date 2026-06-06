2026 ACC/SEC Challenge: CBS Sports ranks all 16 games, predicts winners

The 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge officially has some matchups set for this upcoming season. Once again, the event features several marquee games between two of college basketball’s premier conferences.

Duke and Florida headline the schedule in what could be a Final Four preview. Meanwhile, the SEC is looking to capture the challenge for a third straight season after compiling a 30-16 record over the last two years.

Several programs with new coaches and transfer-heavy rosters will also be tested early in the season. With that in mind, CBS Sports’ Cameron Salerno ranked all 16 matchups, and made predictions for each contest.

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1. Duke at Florida

This is the marquee matchup of the entire challenge. Florida returns one of the nation’s best frontcourts, while Duke enters the season with tremendous depth.

Salerno believes the Gators’ home-court advantage gives them the edge. His pick: Florida, despite the Blue Devils entering the year with immense hype once again.

2. Texas at Louisville

Both programs assembled elite transfer classes during the offseason. Louisville’s additions, led by Flory Bidunga and Jackson Shelstad, have generated major buzz.

Salerno called this the clear No. 2 game on the schedule. His pick: Louisville. Longhorns fans won’t exactly agree with that sentiment.

John Calipari’s Razorbacks will rely heavily on a talented freshman class. North Carolina begins a new era under Michael Malone with a roster built through the portal.

Salerno believes Arkansas currently has the stronger roster. His pick: Arkansas. He’s rolling with college experience over untapped potential with the Tar Heels.

4. Alabama at Miami

Miami emerged as one of last season’s biggest surprises under Jai Lucas. Alabama returns star guard Amari Allen while Miami kept Shelton Henderson.

Salerno praised the Hurricanes’ portal haul. His pick: Miami. Nate Oats will have something to say about that.

5. Kentucky at Virginia

Kentucky’s offseason faced scrutiny, but the Wildcats added key pieces late. Virginia returns standout forward Thijs De Ridder.

Salerno believes Kentucky’s roster fit will be enough. His pick: Kentucky. Everything is coming up strong for Mark Pope and the Wildcats right now.

Tennessee aggressively attacked the transfer portal this offseason. Florida State finished last season strong and could contend in the ACC.

Salerno still gives the Volunteers the advantage. His pick: Tennessee. Still, the Seminoles are looking like they could surprise people in 2026.

7. Auburn at Clemson

Steven Pearl guided Auburn to an NIT championship last season. Tahaad Pettiford is expected to lead the Tigers again.

Clemson added Notre Dame transfer Cole Certa. His pick: Auburn. Perhaps Pearl is ready to make a run this season with his Tigers.

Chris Beard rebuilt Ole Miss with six transfers. Virginia Tech enters the season with under-the-radar optimism.

Salerno sees the Hokies pulling off a home victory. His pick: Virginia Tech. The Rebels will have to find a signature win elsewhere

Vanderbilt retained star guard Tyler Tanner and added Washington State transfer Ace Glass. Notre Dame lost significant talent to the portal.

Salerno believes Vanderbilt has too much firepower. His pick: Vanderbilt. Although the Irish will make this a fun one.

10. Syracuse at Oklahoma

Syracuse begins a new era under Gerry McNamara. Oklahoma faces pressure to return to the NCAA Tournament under Porter Moser.

Salerno expects the Orange to surprise people this season. His pick: Syracuse. Moser will continue to look for answers elsewhere.

11. Pitt at Missouri

Five-star freshman Jason Crowe Jr. headlines Missouri’s roster. Pitt enters another important season under Jeff Capel.

Salerno believes Crowe can swing games by himself. His pick: Missouri. It’s that simple for the Tigers at home against the Panthers.

Luke Murray takes over Boston College after leaving UConn. Georgia enters the season with higher expectations.

Salerno tabbed this game as one of his upset picks. His pick: Boston College. That would be a tough result for the Bulldogs.

Will Wade assembled an unconventional roster in Baton Rouge. Questions remain regarding player eligibility, but they’re rolling with what they have.

Even with uncertainty, Salerno likes LSU’s overall talent. His pick: LSU. Wade will be looking to make a major impact from the get-go.

Justin Gainey begins his first season leading NC State. South Carolina hopes to rebound after a disappointing campaign.

Salerno believes the Wolfpack have the edge at home. His pick: NC State. The home team gets the dub in Raleigh.

Texas A&M landed one of the offseason’s biggest stars in PJ Haggerty. Stanford enters a rebuilding year after key departures.

Salerno thinks Haggerty could lead the nation in scoring. His pick: Texas A&M. The Aggies are a team to watch in 2026.

Josh Hubbard remains one of college basketball’s most underrated players. Georgia Tech added San Jose State transfer Colby Garland to strengthen its roster, as well.

Salerno expects Hubbard to shine once again. His pick: Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are out for blood this year.