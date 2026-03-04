2026 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket, results, schedule, TV

The regular season has officially concluded, and it’s time for conference tournaments. Stay tuned here for live updates to the 2026 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, including results, TV, and the overall bracket and schedule from Wednesday through Sunday.

This year’s ACC Tournament will be held in Duluth, Georgia in Gas South Arena. The venue is located around 30 miles north of Atlanta.

The ACC Tournament is set up to where the top four seeds earn double-byes straight into the quarterfinals. This year, three of those teams are from the state of North Carolina in No. 1 Duke, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 4 NC State. No. 2 Louisville is the other team to earn a double-bye. SMU, Pitt and Boston College did not make the ACC bracket.

All times Eastern

First Round (March 4)

Game 1: No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Stanford (11 a.m., ACC Network)

Game 2: No. 10 California vs. No. 15 Wake Forest (1:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Game 3: No. 11 Georgia Tech vs. No. 14 Florida State (4 p.m., ACC Network)

Second Round (March 5)

Game 4: No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 9 Clemson (11 a.m., ACC Network)

Game 5: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Winner of Game 1 (1:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Game 6: No. 7 Syracuse vs. Winner of Game 2 (5 p.m., ACC Network)

Game 7: No. 6 Virginia Tech vs. Winner of Game 3 (7:30 p.m., ACC Network)

ACC Tournament Quarterfinals (March 6)

Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Winner of Game 4 (11 a.m., ESPN2)

Game 9: No. 4 NC State vs. Winner of Game 5 (1:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 6 (5 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 11: No. 3 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 7 (7:30 p.m., ACC Network)

ACC Tournament Semifinals (March 7)

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 (2:30 p.m., ESPN2)

ACC Tournament Final (March 8)

Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 (1 p.m., ESPN)