2026 Big 12 Baseball Tournament bracket, seeds officially set
After a fun regular season, conference tournament time is here. After the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday, the 2026 Big 12 Baseball Tournament bracket is officially set.
As we enter conference tournament week, Kansas and West Virginia, the top two seeds in the tournament, are in play to host a regional. Entering the final week of the regular season, the league had seven teams in the NCAA Tournament field according to On3’s Field of 64 projections.
Only the top 12 teams in the standings qualify for the Big 12 Tournament, so Arizona and Houston both miss out this season. The tournament is a single-elimination format that begins on Tuesday and ends on Saturday. For the first time, the 2026 tournament will be held in Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona. It’s the home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers in spring training.
Here’s a look at the full, official bracket for the 2026 Big 12 Tournament.
2026 Big 12 Baseball Tournament
All times Eastern
Tuesday, May 19
Game 1: No. 12 seed Texas Tech vs. No. 9 seed BYU – 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 11 seed Kansas State vs. No. 10 seed Utah – 10:00 p.m., ESPN+
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Wednesday, May 20
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 8 seed Baylor – 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 seed TCU – 10:00 p.m., ESPN+
Thursday, May 21
Game 5: No. 5 seed Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 seed UCF – 11:00 a.m., ESPNU
Game 6: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 3 winner – 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Game 7: No. 2 West Virginia vs. Game 4 winner – 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Game 8: No. 3 seed Arizona State vs. No. 6 seed Cincinnati – 10:00 p.m., ESPNU
Friday, May 22 (Semifinals)
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner – 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner – 10:00 p.m., ESPN+
Saturday, May 23 (Championship)
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner – 6:30 p.m., ESPN2