2026 Big 12 Baseball Tournament bracket: Updated scores, matchups, TV

It’s conference tournament time across college baseball. Stay here throughout the week for updates in the 2026 Big 12 Baseball Tournament, with the latest bracket, scores, matchups and TV.

Plenty of teams in the league are playing for something this week. Entering the week, On3’s latest Field of 64 projections included seven teams from the Big 12, with one hosting. But multiple are in play to host and others are trying to push for the bubble.

This year’s Big 12 Tournament is being held in Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona. That’s the Spring Training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers.

The format this year is single-elimination. Only the top 12 teams from the league qualified, with Arizona and Houston missing the cut.

Big 12 Baseball Tournament Round 1 (Tuesday, May 19)

All times Eastern

Game 1: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 BYU (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 11 Kansas State vs. No. 10 Utah (11:00 p.m., ESPN+)

Round 2 (Wednesday, May 20)

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 8 Baylor (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 4: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 7 TCU (11:00 p.m., ESPN+)

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 21)

Game 5: No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 UCF (12:00 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 1 Kansas (3:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 7: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 2 West Virginia (7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 8: No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 3 Arizona State (11:00 p.m., ESPNU)

Semifinals (Friday, May 22)

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 (11:00 p.m., ESPN+)

Championship (Saturday, May 23)

Game 11: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)