2026 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 03.01.26
The final week of the 2026 regular season is upon us, and with that — conference tournament brackets are nearly finalized. But not quite yet, especially in the case of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
The Big 12 standings were shaken up over the weekend, especially at the top. Arizona stays atop the rankings, but there’s half a game separating the No. 2 though No. 5 seeds in the tournament. Notably, the top four seeds receive double-byes into the quarterfinals.
Most teams have a couple of games left to play before the bracket is set, however. With that in mind, below are the current seedings, as well as the Big 12 Tournament bracket if the regular season ended today.
Current Seeding
- Arizona Wildcats (14-2)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4)
- Houston Cougars (12-4)
- Kansas Jayhawks (11-5)
- Iowa State Cyclones (11-5)
- UCF Knights (9-7)
- TCU Horned Frogs (9-7)
- Cincinnati Bearcats (8-8)
- West Virginia Mountaineers (8-8)
- BYU Cougars (8-8)
- Colorado Buffaloes (6-10)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (6-10)
- Baylor Bears (5-11)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-11)
- Kansas State Wildcats (2-14)
- Utah Utes (2-14)
Current Big 12 Tournament Bracket
First Round (Tuesday, March 10)
No. 12 Arizona State vs. No. 13 Baylor (11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 1
No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 16 Utah (2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 2
No. 10 BYU vs. No. 15 Kansas State (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 3
No. 11 Colorado vs. No. 14 Oklahoma State (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 4
Second Round (Wednesday, March 11)
No. 5 Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 1 (11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 5
No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Winner of Game 2 (2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 6
No. 7 TCU vs. Winner of Game 3 (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 7
No. 6 UCF vs. Winner of Game 4 (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 8
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 12)
No. 4 Kansas vs. Winner of Game 5 (11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 9
No. 1 Arizona vs. Winner of Game 6 (2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 10
No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Winner of Game 7 (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 11
No. 3 Houston vs. Winner of Game 8 (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 12
Semifinals (Friday, March 13)
Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 13
Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 14
Big 12 Championship Game (Saturday, March 14)
Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (5:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – ESPN) Game 15