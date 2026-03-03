2026 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 03.02.26
No. 2 Arizona clinched the outright Big 12 regular season title with its 73-57 win over No. 6 Iowa State at home Monday night. They’ll be the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament.
Meanwhile, the loss for the Cyclones puts them half a game back from Kansas for the No. 4 seed in the current standings. West Virginia has also moved up into the No. 8-seed spot, leading the three-way tiebreaker between them, Cincinnati and BYU because of its win over Kansas and it’s head-to-head record vs. the Bearcats (2-0). Had Iowa State won, Cincinnati would have been given the nod.
While Arizona claims the top spot, the rest of the seeds are waiting to be claimed. Heading into the last Big 12 Tuesday slate of the regular season, below are the current seedings, as well as the conference tournament bracket if the regular season ended today.
Current Seeding
- Arizona Wildcats (15-2)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4)
- Houston Cougars (12-4)
- Kansas Jayhawks (11-5)
- Iowa State Cyclones (11-6)
- UCF Knights (9-7)
- TCU Horned Frogs (9-7)
- West Virginia Mountaineers (8-8)
- Cincinnati Bearcats (8-8)
- BYU Cougars (8-8)
- Colorado Buffaloes (6-10)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (6-10)
- Baylor Bears (5-11)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-11)
- Kansas State Wildcats (2-14)
- Utah Utes (2-14)
Current Big 12 Tournament Bracket
First Round (Tuesday, March 10)
No. 12 Arizona State vs. No. 13 Baylor (11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 1
No. 9 Cincinnati vs. No. 16 Utah (2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 2
No. 10 BYU vs. No. 15 Kansas State (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 3
No. 11 Colorado vs. No. 14 Oklahoma State (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 4
Second Round (Wednesday, March 11)
No. 5 Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 1 (11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 5
No. 8 West Virginia vs. Winner of Game 2 (2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 6
No. 7 TCU vs. Winner of Game 3 (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 7
No. 6 UCF vs. Winner of Game 4 (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 8
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 12)
No. 4 Kansas vs. Winner of Game 5 (11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 9
No. 1 Arizona vs. Winner of Game 6 (2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 10
No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Winner of Game 7 (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 11
No. 3 Houston vs. Winner of Game 8 (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 12
Semifinals (Friday, March 13)
Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 13
Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 14
Big 12 Championship Game (Saturday, March 14)
Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (5:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – ESPN) Game 15