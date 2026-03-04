2026 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 03.03.26

No. 2 Arizona clinched the outright Big 12 regular season title on Monday night with its 73-57 win over No. 6 Iowa State, so Tuesday night’s action didn’t carry much importance on that front. But it had plenty of implications in the overall conference picture.

Most of the league was in action Tuesday. No. 10 Texas Tech suffered a defeat at the hands of surging TCU. Meanwhile, No. 14 Kansas fell on the road at Arizona State.

There will still be plenty of shakeups come the weekend, but for now here is how the current seedings for the Big 12 Tournament are shaking out. Let’s take a look below.

Current Seeding

1. Arizona Wildcats (15-2)

2. Houston Cougars (12-4)

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-5)

4. Kansas Jayhawks (11-6)

5. Iowa State Cyclones (11-6)

6. TCU Horned Frogs (10-7)

7. UCF Knights (9-8)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats (9-8)

9. West Virginia Mountaineers (8-9)

10. BYU Cougars (8-9)

11. Colorado Buffaloes (7-10)

12. Arizona State Sun Devils (7-10)

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-11)

14. Baylor Bears (5-11)

15. Kansas State Wildcats (3-14)

16. Utah Utes (2-15)

Current Big 12 Tournament Bracket

First Round (Tuesday, March 10)

No. 12 Arizona State vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State (11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 1

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 16 Utah (2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 2

No. 10 BYU vs. No. 15 Kansas State (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 3

No. 11 Colorado vs. No. 14 Baylor (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 4

Second Round (Wednesday, March 11)

No. 5 Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 1 (11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 5

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Winner of Game 2 (2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 6

No. 7 UCF vs. Winner of Game 3 (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN+) Game 7

No. 6 TCU vs. Winner of Game 4 (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 8

Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 12)

No. 4 Kansas vs. Winner of Game 5 (11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 9

No. 1 Arizona vs. Winner of Game 6 (2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 10

No. 2 Houston vs. Winner of Game 7 (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 11

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. Winner of Game 8 (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 12

Semifinals (Friday, March 13)

Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 13

Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN/2) Game 14

Big 12 Championship Game (Saturday, March 14)

Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (5:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – ESPN) Game 15