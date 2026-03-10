2026 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket, results, schedule, TV

The regular season has concluded, and the best time in March is here. For the Big 12 and conferences around the nation, it’s time for tournaments. Stay tuned here for live updates to the 2026 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, including results, TV, and the overall bracket and schedule from Tuesday through Sunday.

Last season, Kelvin Sampson‘s Houston Cougars won the Big 12 Tournament title, their first in program history, prior to their run to the National Championship Game. Superstar guard Emanuel Sharp was named Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, serving as a glimpse of what he’d accomplish in the Big Dance.

Houston’s run showed what can happen with a run in the Big 12 Tournament. Could they do it again, or will another conference foe step up? The bracket has officially been finalized, and it’s anyone’s guess who ends up on top this weekend.

First Round (March 10)

Game 1: No. 12 Arizona State vs. No. 13 Baylor (11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET – ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 9 Cincinnati vs. No. 16 Utah (2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET – ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 10 BYU vs. No. 15 Kansas State (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 11 Colorado vs. No. 14 Oklahoma State (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN+)

Second Round (March 11)

Game 5: No. 5 Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 1 (11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET – ESPN/2)

Game 6: No. 8 UCF vs. Winner of Game 2 (2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET – ESPN+)

Game 7: No. 7 West Virginia vs. Winner of Game 3 (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN+)

Game 8: No. 6 TCU vs. Winner of Game 4 (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN/2)

Quarterfinals (March 12)

Game 9: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Winner of Game 5 (11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET – ESPN/2)

Game 10: No. 1 Arizona vs. Winner of Game 6 (2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET – ESPN/2)

Game 11: No. 2 Houston vs. Winner of Game 7 (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN/2)

Game 12: No. 3 Kansas vs. Winner of Game 8 (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN/2)

Semifinals (March 13)

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET – ESPN/2)

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET – ESPN/2)

Big 12 Championship Game (March 14)

Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (5:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – ESPN)