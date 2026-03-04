2026 Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket, results, schedule, TV

March is here, and the regular season has concluded. For the Big 12 and conferences around the nation, it’s time for tournaments. Stay tuned here for live updates to the 2026 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament, including results, TV, and the overall bracket and schedule from Wednesday through Sunday.

This year’s Big 12 Tournament will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, inside the T-Mobile Center. There’s a ton of intrigue heading into the event, and there’s bound to be plenty of drama.

The top four seeds all advanced to the Quarterfinals — No. 1 TCU, No. 2 West Virginia, No. 3 Baylor and No. 4 Oklahoma State. All sixteen teams made the dance, even Houston, who only won one conference game over Cincinnati on Feb. 1. Still, it’s anyone’s guess who ends up on top this weekend.

All times Central

First Round (March 4)

Game 1: No. 12 Kansas State vs. No. 13 Cincinnati (11 a.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 9 BYU vs. No. 16 Houston (1:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 10 Arizona State vs. No. 15 Arizona (5:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 14 UCF (8 p.m., ESPN+)

Second Round (March 5)

Game 5: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. Winner of Game 1 (11 a.m., ESPN+)

Game 6: No. 8 Utah vs. Winner of Game 2 (1:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 7: No. 7 Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 3 (5:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 8: No. 6 Colorado vs. Winner of Game 4 (8 p.m., ESPN+)

Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals (March 6)

Game 9: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. Winner of Game 5 (11 a.m., ESPNU)

Game 10: No. 1 TCU vs. Winner of Game 6 (1:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 11: No. 2 West Virginia vs. Winner of Game 7 (5:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 12: No. 3 Baylor vs. Winner of Game 8 (8 p.m., ESPN+)

Big 12 Tournament Semifinals (March 7)

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (3 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (5:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Big 12 Tournament Final (March 8)

Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (4 p.m., ESPN)