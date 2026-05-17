2026 Big Ten Baseball Tournament bracket, seeds officially set
The 2026 Big Ten Baseball Tournament bracket is set with seeds finalized No. 1 through 12 for this edition of the conference tournament. This year, the Big Ten goes with a new format with double and single elimination.
Seeds No. 5 through 12 will play in a double elimination bracket over the course of 10 games in three days total. It will result in four qualifiers that will advance to the single elimination bracket.
From there, seeds No. 1 through 4 will await the qualifiers for eight teams remaining, playing in single elimination until a Big Ten champion is crowned. So let’s dive into the bracket, matchups and results!
Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket 2026
Double Elimination Bracket
Game 1: No. 5 Purdue vs. No. 12 Michigan State (Tuesday)
Game 2: No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Illinois (Tuesday)
Game 3: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Rutgers (Tuesday)
Game 4: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Washington (Tuesday)
Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser (Wednesday)
Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser (Wednesday)
Game 7 (Qualifier 1): Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner (Wednesday)
Game 8 (Qualifier 2): Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (Wednesday)
Game 9 (Qualifier 3): Game 5 Winner vs. Game 7 Loser (Thursday)
Game 10 (Qualifier 4): Game 6 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser (Thursday)
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Big Ten Single Elimination Bracket Quarterfinals
Game 11: No. 4 USC vs. Qualifier 1 (Friday)
Game 12: No. 1 UCLA vs. Qualifier 3 (Friday)
Game 13: No. 2 Nebraska vs. Qualifier 4 (Friday)
Game 14: No. 3 Oregon vs. Qualifier 2 (Friday)
Big Ten Single Elimination Bracket Semifinals
Game 15: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner (Saturday)
Game 16: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner (Saturday)
Big Ten Tournament Finals
Game 17: Game 15 Winner vs. Game 16 Winner (Sunday)