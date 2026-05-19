2026 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket: Updated scores, matchups, TV

It’s finally conference tournament time in the Big Ten. Stay here throughout the week for updates across the B1G Tournament, including the latest bracket, scores, matchups and TV.

You can see where the Big Ten stands in On3’s latest Field of 64 projections as well. For this tournament, No. 1 UCLA is the favorite to take home the conference crown as well as potentially the College World Series title.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest Big Ten baseball tournament bracket. All game times and results are listed below.

B1G Baseball Tournament Bracket 2026

Double Elimination Bracket

Game 1: No. 12 Michigan State 8, No. 5 Purdue 4

Game 2: No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Illinois (Tuesday, 2 PM ET on BTN)

Game 3: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Rutgers (Tuesday, 6 PM ET on BTN)

Game 4: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Washington (Tuesday, 10 PM ET on BTN)

Game 5: No. 5 Purdue vs. Game 2 Loser (Wednesday, 10 AM ET on BTN)

Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser (Wednesday, 2 PM ET on BTN)

Game 7 (Qualifier 1): No. 12 Michigan State vs. Game 2 Winner (Wednesday, 6 PM ET on BTN)

Game 8 (Qualifier 2): Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (Wednesday, 10 PM ET on BTN)

Game 9 (Qualifier 3): Game 5 Winner vs. Game 7 Loser (Thursday, 3 PM ET on BTN)

Game 10 (Qualifier 4): Game 6 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser (Thursday, 7 PM ET on BTN)

Big Ten Single Elimination Bracket Quarterfinals

Game 11: No. 4 USC vs. Qualifier 1 (Friday, 10 AM ET on BTN)

Game 12: No. 1 UCLA vs. Qualifier 3 (Friday, 2 PM ET on BTN)

Game 13: No. 2 Nebraska vs. Qualifier 4 (Friday, 6 PM ET on BTN)

Game 14: No. 3 Oregon vs. Qualifier 2 (Friday, 10 PM ET on BTN)

Big Ten Single Elimination Bracket Semifinals

Game 15: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner (Saturday, 3 PM ET on BTN)

Game 16: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner (Saturday, 7 PM ET on BTN)

Big Ten Tournament Finals

Game 17: Game 15 Winner vs. Game 16 Winner (Sunday, 3 PM ET on BTN)