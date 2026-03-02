2026 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 03.01.26

The 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament officially tips off next Tuesday, March 10 inside Chicago’s United Center. It will run through Sunday, March 15, with the Big Ten Conference champion crowned just hours before that night’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show.

No. 3 Michigan (27-2, 17-1 Big Ten), the defending Big Ten Tournament champion, has already locked up this year’s No. 1 overall seed after winning the league’s regular-season title with Friday night’s 84-70 victory over No. 10 Illinois. But it was a costly one after the Wolverines lost guard L.J. Carson to a season-ending torn right ACL injury in the contest. Carson, a sophomore, was averaging 8.4 points and 2.4 assists off the bench for Michigan.

But outside of the top seed, there’s still plenty of opportunity for seed movement as Big Ten play enters the final week of the regular season. With that in mind, here’s how the current seeding breaks down with two regular-season games remaining, including what the Big Ten Tournament bracket looks like:

Current Seeding

Current Big Ten Tournament Bracket

First Round (Tuesday, March 10)

No. 17 Maryland vs. No. 16 Oregon (4:00 PM CT/5:00 PM ET – TV TBD) Game 1

No. 18 Penn State vs. No. 15 Northwestern (6:30 PM CT/7:30 PM ET – TV TBD) Game 2

Second Round (Wednesday, March 11)

No. 9 Ohio State vs. Winner of Game 1 (11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET – TV TBD) Game 3

No. 13 Washington vs. No. 12 Minnesota (1:30 PM CT/2:30 PM ET – TV TBD) Game 4

No. 10 Indiana vs. Winner of Game 2 (5:30 PM CT/6:30 PM ET – Big Ten Network) Game 5

No. 14 Rutgers vs. No. 11 USC (8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET – Big Ten Network) Game 6

Third Round (Thursday, March 12)

No. 8 Iowa vs. Winner of Game 3 (11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET – Big Ten Network) Game 7

No. 5 Purdue vs. Winner of Game 4 (1:30 PM CT/2:30 PM ET – Big Ten Network) Game 8

No. 7 UCLA vs. Winner of Game 5 (5:30 PM CT/6:30 PM ET – Big Ten Network) Game 9

No. 6 Wisconsin vs. Winner of Game 6 (8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET – Big Ten Network) Game 10

Quarterfinals (Friday, March 13)

No. 1 Michigan vs. Winner of Game 7 (11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET – Big Ten Network) Game 11

No. 4 Illinois vs. Winner of Game 8 (1:30 PM CT/2:30 PM ET – Big Ten Network) Game 12

No. 2 Nebraska vs. Winner of Game 9 (5:30 PM CT/6:30 PM ET – Big Ten Network) Game 13

No. 3 Michigan State vs. Winner of Game 10 (8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET – Big Ten Network) Game 14

Semifinals (Saturday, March 14)

Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (12:00 PM CT/1:00 PM ET – CBS) Game 15

Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (2:30 PM CT/3:30 PM ET – CBS) Game 16

Big Ten Championship Game (Sunday, March 15)

Winner of Game 15 vs. Winner of Game 16 (2:30 PM CT/3:30 PM ET – CBS) Game 17