2026 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 03.06.26

With the final weekend of games on the horizon, the 2026 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament bracket is coming into focus. Two games took place Thursday, which shifted the updated seeds and matchups as of March 6.

Michigan will remain on top as the No. 1 seed in the 2026 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament after winning the regular-season title. Michigan State will also look to lock up the No. 2 seed in the field with a one-game lead over Nebraska and Illinois in the standings.

Saturday and Sunday will mark the last games before teams head to Chicago. Here’s where the 2026 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament bracket stands as of March 6, 2026.

Current Seeding

Current Big Ten Tournament Bracket

First Round (Tuesday, March 10)

Game 1: No. 17 Maryland vs. No. 16 Oregon (4:00 PM CT/5:00 PM ET – TV TBD)

Game 2: No. 18 Penn State vs. No. 15 Northwestern (6:30 PM CT/7:30 PM ET – TV TBD)

Second Round (Wednesday, March 11)

Game 3: No. 9 Iowa vs. Winner of Game 1 (11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET – TV TBD)

Game 4: No. 13 Minnesota vs. No. 12 USC (1:30 PM CT/2:30 PM ET – TV TBD)

Game 5: No. 10 Indiana vs. Winner of Game 2 (5:30 PM CT/6:30 PM ET – Big Ten Network)

Game 6: No. 14 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Washington (8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET – Big Ten Network)

Third Round (Thursday, March 12)

Game 7: No. 8 Ohio State vs. Winner of Game 3 (11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET – BTN)

Game 8: No. 5 Purdue vs. Winner of Game 4 (1:30 PM CT/2:30 PM ET – BTN)

Game 9: No. 7 UCLA vs. Winner of Game 5 (5:30 PM CT/6:30 PM ET – BTN)

Game 10: No. 6 Wisconsin vs. Winner of Game 6 (8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET – BTN)

Quarterfinals (Friday, March 13)

Game 11: No. 1 Michigan vs. Winner of Game 7 (11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET – BTN)

Game 12: No. 4 Illinois vs. Winner of Game 8 (1:30 PM CT/2:30 PM ET – BTN)

Game 13: No. 2 Michigan State vs. Winner of Game 9 (5:30 PM CT/6:30 PM ET – BTN)

Game 14: No. 3 Nebraska vs. Winner of Game 10 (8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET – BTN)

Semifinals (Saturday, March 14)

Game 15: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (12:00 PM CT/1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Game 16: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (2:30 PM CT/3:30 PM ET – CBS)

Big Ten Championship Game (Sunday, March 15)

Game 17: Winner of Game 15 vs. Winner of Game 16 (2:30 PM CT/3:30 PM ET – CBS)

Saturday and Sunday mark the final days of the Big Ten regular season before the 2026 men’s basketball tournament gets underway. Teams will make their way to the United Center in Chicago for the first round on March 10.