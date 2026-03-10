2026 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket, results, schedule, TV

The 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is finally here and we’ve provided the updated bracket, results and schedule for this year’s edition. It’ll all lead up to the finals played Sunday, March 15th in Chicago.

In the Big Ten, every school makes the tournament. The bottom four Big Ten teams (No. 15 to 18) play in the first round. Teams No. 9 through 14 get a bye into the second round, No. 5 through 8 get a double bye and the top four teams are already in the quarterfinals.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest happenings in the Big Ten Tournament. The bracket and schedule can be viewed below.

First Round (Tuesday, March 10)

Game 1: No. 16 Oregon vs. No. 17 Maryland (4:00 PM CT/5:00 PM ET – TV TBD)

Game 2: No. 15 Northwestern vs. No. 18 Penn State (6:30 PM CT/7:30 PM ET – TV TBD)

Second Round (Wednesday, March 11)

Game 3: No. 9 Iowa vs. Winner of Game 1 (11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET – TV TBD)

Game 4: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 USC (1:30 PM CT/2:30 PM ET – TV TBD)

Game 5: No. 10 Indiana vs. Winner of Game 2 (5:30 PM CT/6:30 PM ET – Big Ten Network)

Game 6: No. 11 Minnesota vs. No. 14 Rutgers (8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET – Big Ten Network)

Third Round (Thursday, March 12)

Game 7: No. 8 Ohio State vs. Winner of Game 3 (11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET – BTN)

Game 8: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Winner of Game 4 (1:30 PM CT/2:30 PM ET – BTN)

Game 9: No. 7 Purdue vs. Winner of Game 5 (5:30 PM CT/6:30 PM ET – BTN)

Game 10: No. 6 UCLA vs. Winner of Game 6 (8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET – BTN)

Quarterfinals (Friday, March 13)

Game 11: No. 1 Michigan vs. Winner of Game 7 (11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET – BTN)

Game 12: No. 4 Illinois vs. Winner of Game 8 (1:30 PM CT/2:30 PM ET – BTN)

Game 13: No. 2 Nebraska vs. Winner of Game 9 (5:30 PM CT/6:30 PM ET – BTN)

Game 14: No. 3 Michigan State vs. Winner of Game 10 (8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET – BTN)

Semifinals (Saturday, March 14)

Game 15: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (12:00 PM CT/1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Game 16: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (2:30 PM CT/3:30 PM ET – CBS)

Big Ten Championship Game (Sunday, March 15)

Game 17: Winner of Game 15 vs. Winner of Game 16 (2:30 PM CT/3:30 PM ET – CBS)