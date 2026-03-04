2026 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket, results, schedule, TV

The 2026 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament is here! It’s time to dive into the bracket, results, schedule, where to watch and more!

UCLA, which made a run to the Final Four last season, is the No. 1 seed and gets the double-bye, as do seeds No. 2 through four. The top 15 teams out of 18 make the tournament and the first round features three games with No. 10 through 15 competing.

“All 14 games of this year’s tournament will be broadcast live to a national audience, starting with the opening round being streamed on Peacock,” the release read. “The Big Ten Network (and the FOX Sports app) will broadcast the second round through semifinal games from Thursday to Saturday. The championship game on Sunday, March 8, will tip off at 2:15 p.m. ET on CBS, the third time the network has carried the title game.”

It’s another loaded slate at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The championship gamae is set for March 8th, so let’s dive into the latest bracket!

All times Eastern

First Round (March 4)

Game 1: No. 12 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Indiana (3:30 p.m., Peacock)

Game 2: No. 10 Illinois vs. No. 15 Wisconsin (25 minutes after Game 1, Peacock)

Game 3: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 14 Purdue (25 minutes after Game 2, Peacock

Second Round (March 5)

Game 4: No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 USC (12:00 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Game 5: No. 5 Ohio State vs. Game 1 Winner (25 minutes after Game 4, Big Ten Network)

Game 6: No. 7 Michigan State vs. Game 2 Winner (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Game 7: No. 6 Maryland vs. Game 3 Winner (25 minutes after Game 6, Big Ten Network)

Quarterfinals (March 6)

Game 8: No. 1 UCLA vs. Game 4 Winner (12:00 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Game 9: No. 4 Minnesota vs. Game 5 Winner (25 minutes after Game 8, Big Ten Network)

Game 10: No. 2 Iowa vs. Game 6 Winner (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Game 11: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 7 Winner (25 minutes after Game 10, Big Ten Network)

Semifinals (March 7)

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner (2:00 p.m., BTN)

Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner (4:30 p.m., BTN)

Finals (March 8)

Game 14: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner (2:15 p.m., CBS)