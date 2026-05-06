2026 College Football Playoff, Bowl Predictions: CBS Sports updates 2026 projections for entire slate
The picture is starting to come into focus across college football. With spring practice in the books, rosters are set, at least for now, and expectations are beginning to take shape ahead of the 2026 season.
That makes this the perfect time to take an early look at how the postseason could unfold, from the College Football Playoff to the full bowl slate. CBS Sports has released its updated projections, offering a snapshot of where teams stand after a busy offseason defined by transfer movement and roster turnover.
In an era of expanded access and increased parity, there’s more uncertainty than ever at the top of the sport. From first-time contenders to traditional powers looking to reassert themselves, the race to the playoff appears as wide open as it’s been in years. Here’s the full projected CFP field and bowl matchups heading into 2026 from CBS Sports.
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Updated 2026 College Football Playoff and bowl projections
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College Football Playoff
First Round (Dec. 18-19, 2026)
No. 9 LSU at No. 8 Ohio State (Ohio Stadium — Columbus)
No. 10 SMU at No. 7 Texas Tech (Jones AT&T Stadium — Lubbock)
No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Indiana (Memorial Stadium — Bloomington)
No. 12 UNLV at No. 5 Georgia (Sanford Stadium — Athens)
Quarterfinals
Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 30, 2026)
State Farm Stadium in Glendale
No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 5/12 Winner
Peach Bowl (Jan. 1, 2027)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
No. 1 Miami vs. No. 8/9 Winner
Cotton Bowl (Jan. 1, 2027)
AT&T Stadium in Arlington
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7/10 Winner
Rose Bowl (Jan. 1, 2027)
Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 6/11 Winner
College Football Bowl Projections
Hawai’i Bowl
Honolulu
South Florida vs. Hawaii
Cure Bowl
Orlando
East Carolina vs. Kentucky
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth
North Dakota State vs. James Madison
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Montgomery
Ohio vs. Coastal Carolina
68 Ventures Bowl
Mobile
Toledo vs. Louisiana Tech
Xbox Bowl
Frisco
Delaware vs. Georgia Southern
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway
Akron vs. Western Michigan
Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton
Tulane vs. Jacksonville State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
San Diego State vs. Miami (Ohio)
Frisco Bowl
Frisco
North Texas vs. Missouri State
New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans
Old Dominion vs. Kennesaw State
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Boise State vs. FIU
Arizona Bowl
Tucson
Fresno State vs. Buffalo
Puerto Rico Bowl
Puerto Rico
Minnesota vs. Central Michigan
First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Cincinnati vs. North Carolina
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa
Auburn vs. Virginia
Rate Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State vs. Wisconsin
Poinsettia Bowl
San Diego
Memphis vs. New Mexico
Fenway Bowl
Boston
Georgia Tech vs. Tulane
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx
NC State vs. Nebraska
Military Bowl
Annapolis
Navy vs. Pittsburgh
Texas Bowl
Houston
Utah vs. South Carolina
Independence Bowl
Shreveport
Arizona vs. Army
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham
Duke vs. Vanderbilt
Sun Bowl
El Paso
TCU vs. Utah State
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Charlotte
Illinois vs. Florida State
Liberty Bowl
Memphis
Florida vs. Oklahoma State
Music City Bowl
Nashville
Missouri vs. Iowa
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Arizona State vs. Virginia Tech
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
BYU vs. Washington
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas
USC vs. Tennessee
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville
Oklahoma vs. Clemson
ReliaQuest Bowl
Tampa
Penn State vs. Texas A&M
Citrus Bowl
Orlando
Alabama vs. Michigan
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Orlando
Houston vs. Louisville