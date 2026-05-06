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2026 College Football Playoff, Bowl Predictions: CBS Sports updates 2026 projections for entire slate

Stephen Samraby: Steve Samra21 minutes agoSamraSource

The picture is starting to come into focus across college football. With spring practice in the books, rosters are set, at least for now, and expectations are beginning to take shape ahead of the 2026 season. 

That makes this the perfect time to take an early look at how the postseason could unfold, from the College Football Playoff to the full bowl slate. CBS Sports has released its updated projections, offering a snapshot of where teams stand after a busy offseason defined by transfer movement and roster turnover. 

In an era of expanded access and increased parity, there’s more uncertainty than ever at the top of the sport. From first-time contenders to traditional powers looking to reassert themselves, the race to the playoff appears as wide open as it’s been in years. Here’s the full projected CFP field and bowl matchups heading into 2026 from CBS Sports.

College Football Playoff

First Round (Dec. 18-19, 2026)
No. 9 LSU at No. 8 Ohio State (Ohio Stadium — Columbus)
No. 10 SMU at No. 7 Texas Tech (Jones AT&T Stadium — Lubbock)
No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Indiana (Memorial Stadium — Bloomington)
No. 12 UNLV at No. 5 Georgia (Sanford Stadium — Athens)

Quarterfinals
Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 30, 2026)
State Farm Stadium in Glendale
No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 5/12 Winner

Peach Bowl (Jan. 1, 2027)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
No. 1 Miami vs. No. 8/9 Winner

Cotton Bowl (Jan. 1, 2027)
AT&T Stadium in Arlington
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7/10 Winner

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1, 2027)
Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 6/11 Winner

College Football Bowl Projections

Hawai’i Bowl
Honolulu
South Florida vs. Hawaii

Cure Bowl
Orlando
East Carolina vs. Kentucky

Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth
North Dakota State vs. James Madison

Salute to Veterans Bowl
Montgomery
Ohio vs. Coastal Carolina

68 Ventures Bowl
Mobile
Toledo vs. Louisiana Tech

Xbox Bowl
Frisco
Delaware vs. Georgia Southern

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway
Akron vs. Western Michigan

Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton
Tulane vs. Jacksonville State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
San Diego State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Frisco Bowl
Frisco
North Texas vs. Missouri State

New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans
Old Dominion vs. Kennesaw State

New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Boise State vs. FIU

Arizona Bowl
Tucson
Fresno State vs. Buffalo

Puerto Rico Bowl
Puerto Rico
Minnesota vs. Central Michigan

First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Cincinnati vs. North Carolina

Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa
Auburn vs. Virginia

Rate Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State vs. Wisconsin

Poinsettia Bowl
San Diego
Memphis vs. New Mexico

Fenway Bowl
Boston
Georgia Tech vs. Tulane

Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx
NC State vs. Nebraska

Military Bowl
Annapolis
Navy vs. Pittsburgh

Texas Bowl
Houston
Utah vs. South Carolina

Independence Bowl
Shreveport
Arizona vs. Army

Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham
Duke vs. Vanderbilt

Sun Bowl
El Paso
TCU vs. Utah State

Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Charlotte
Illinois vs. Florida State

Liberty Bowl
Memphis
Florida vs. Oklahoma State

Music City Bowl
Nashville
Missouri vs. Iowa

Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Arizona State vs. Virginia Tech

Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
BYU vs. Washington

Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas
USC vs. Tennessee

Gator Bowl
Jacksonville
Oklahoma vs. Clemson

ReliaQuest Bowl
Tampa
Penn State vs. Texas A&M

Citrus Bowl
Orlando
Alabama vs. Michigan

Pop-Tarts Bowl
Orlando
Houston vs. Louisville