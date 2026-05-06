2026 College Football Playoff, Bowl Predictions: CBS Sports updates 2026 projections for entire slate

The picture is starting to come into focus across college football. With spring practice in the books, rosters are set, at least for now, and expectations are beginning to take shape ahead of the 2026 season.

That makes this the perfect time to take an early look at how the postseason could unfold, from the College Football Playoff to the full bowl slate. CBS Sports has released its updated projections, offering a snapshot of where teams stand after a busy offseason defined by transfer movement and roster turnover.

In an era of expanded access and increased parity, there’s more uncertainty than ever at the top of the sport. From first-time contenders to traditional powers looking to reassert themselves, the race to the playoff appears as wide open as it’s been in years. Here’s the full projected CFP field and bowl matchups heading into 2026 from CBS Sports.

First Round (Dec. 18-19, 2026)

No. 9 LSU at No. 8 Ohio State (Ohio Stadium — Columbus)

No. 10 SMU at No. 7 Texas Tech (Jones AT&T Stadium — Lubbock)

No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Indiana (Memorial Stadium — Bloomington)

No. 12 UNLV at No. 5 Georgia (Sanford Stadium — Athens)

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 30, 2026)

State Farm Stadium in Glendale

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 5/12 Winner

Peach Bowl (Jan. 1, 2027)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

No. 1 Miami vs. No. 8/9 Winner

Cotton Bowl (Jan. 1, 2027)

AT&T Stadium in Arlington

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7/10 Winner

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1, 2027)

Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 6/11 Winner

Hawai’i Bowl

Honolulu

South Florida vs. Hawaii

Cure Bowl

Orlando

East Carolina vs. Kentucky

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth

North Dakota State vs. James Madison

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Montgomery

Ohio vs. Coastal Carolina

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile

Toledo vs. Louisiana Tech

Xbox Bowl

Frisco

Delaware vs. Georgia Southern

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway

Akron vs. Western Michigan

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton

Tulane vs. Jacksonville State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

San Diego State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Frisco Bowl

Frisco

North Texas vs. Missouri State

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans

Old Dominion vs. Kennesaw State

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Boise State vs. FIU

Arizona Bowl

Tucson

Fresno State vs. Buffalo

Puerto Rico Bowl

Puerto Rico

Minnesota vs. Central Michigan

First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Cincinnati vs. North Carolina

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa

Auburn vs. Virginia

Rate Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State vs. Wisconsin

Poinsettia Bowl

San Diego

Memphis vs. New Mexico

Fenway Bowl

Boston

Georgia Tech vs. Tulane

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx

NC State vs. Nebraska

Military Bowl

Annapolis

Navy vs. Pittsburgh

Texas Bowl

Houston

Utah vs. South Carolina

Independence Bowl

Shreveport

Arizona vs. Army

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham

Duke vs. Vanderbilt

Sun Bowl

El Paso

TCU vs. Utah State

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte

Illinois vs. Florida State

Liberty Bowl

Memphis

Florida vs. Oklahoma State

Music City Bowl

Nashville

Missouri vs. Iowa

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Arizona State vs. Virginia Tech

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

BYU vs. Washington

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas

USC vs. Tennessee

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville

Oklahoma vs. Clemson

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa

Penn State vs. Texas A&M

Citrus Bowl

Orlando

Alabama vs. Michigan

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando

Houston vs. Louisville