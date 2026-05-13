2026 College Football Rankings: CBS Sports ranks all 138 FBS teams after spring practice
College football teams have finished their spring practices, and CBS Sports has ranked all 138 FBS teams ahead of the 2026 regular season. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports compiled the ranking, and it’s the first time the group has gotten together to determine the best teams in the country since Indiana won the national title in January.
The FBS has grown by two teams with the additions of Sacramento State and North Dakota State. Normally, new FBS teams are ranked near the bottom, but that is not the case for one of these teams.
As for Indiana, will the Hoosiers leave spring practice as the team to beat in 2026? Here’s a look at CBS Sports’ post-spring Top 138 compiled by Chip Patterson.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State has put itself in a position where it will be a contender consistently. The Buckeyes look to win their 10th national title and second in three seasons.
In 2025, Ohio State won its first 12 games before losing to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game. In the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes lost to Miami in the quarterfinals.
2. Texas Longhorns
Texas fans had high expectations in 2025 because of Arch Manning. And while Manning had a solid season, Texas finished 10-3 and missed the College Football Playoff.
The Longhorns should improve in 2026, since Manning got better as last season progressed. They have a big test early in the season when they face Ohio State on Sept. 12.
3. Oregon Ducks
Will this be the year that Dan Lanning and Oregon take the next step? In 2024, the Ducks lost in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Last year, Oregon reached the semifinals but lost to Indiana.
Quarterback Dante Moore will be the key to Oregon’s success. In 15 games last year, Moore completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns.
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame fans are ready to see the team break through and win its first title since 1988. Head coach Marcus Freeman is entering his fifth season and has led the Fighting Irish to a championship game appearance in 2024.
Last year, Notre Dame finished 10-2 and missed the playoffs. This led the team to elect not to play in a bowl game, so 2026 is likely championship-or-bust for the team from South Bend, Indiana.
5. Georgia Bulldogs
One could argue that Georgia has been the team of the 2020s, as it has won two national titles and three SEC titles since the start of the decade. But fans are hoping that the Bulldogs can get “back on track,” since they have not won a playoff game since beating TCU in the championship game in January 2023.
QB Gunner Stockton had a strong 2025 season, but can he take the next step? If that happens, there’s no reason the Dawgs can’t win their third national title in six seasons.
6. Indiana Hoosiers
The loss of QB Fernando Mendoza will impact Indiana, but it won’t be that big because of head coach Curt Cignetti. In his first two seasons with the Hoosiers, Cignetti has won 27 games and lost only two.
- 1New
ACC, Big 12 push for 24-team College Football Playoff
- 2
Anthony Colandrea sets tone for Nebraska season
- 3
Mario Cristobal against ACC's CFP plan
- 4
Clemson adds coveted FCS transfer
- 5
CBB transfer portal: What top prospects cost
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Former TCU QB Josh Hoover will likely be the starter in the fall. Last year, Hoover completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards and 29 TDs.
7. Miami Hurricanes
Despite Duke winning the ACC championship last year, Miami is the best team in the conference after reaching the national championship game. The Hurricanes will have a new QB since Carson Beck is now in the NFL.
Speaking of Duke, former Blue Devils QB Darian Mensah will likely start for Miami this fall. He was named to the All-ACC Second Team last year after throwing for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns.
8. Texas A&M Aggies
2025 was one of the Aggies’ best seasons in the last decade. They finished 11-2, the first 10-plus win season since 2012.
QB Marcel Reed will need to take a big step forward if Texas A&M wants to make a run at the title. But head coach Mike Elko will have his team ready for what will be a challenging schedule that includes games against Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas.
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Like Texas A&M, Texas Tech’s 2025 season was one of its best in recently member. The Red Raiders finished 12-2 and reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
Texas Tech has 13 starters returning this fall. One of the starters returning is RB Cameron Dickey, who rushed for 1,095 yards and 14 TDs last year.
10. Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma clinched a spot in the playoffs last year after finishing with a 10-2 record in the regular season. In the first round, the Sooners suffered a 34-24 home loss to Alabama.
Oklahoma should be in a position to make another run at the title since 14 starters are returning. QB John Mateer looks to improve after throwing for 2,885 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games last year. He also rushed for 431 yards and eight TDs.
CBS Sports College Football post-spring Ranking 11-25
11. Alabama
12. Ole Miss
13. LSU
14. USC
15. BYU
16. Michigan
17. Tennessee
18. Penn State
19. Washington
20. SMU
21. Missouri
22. Utah
23. Iowa
24. Louisville
25. Florida
Ranking college football teams 26-50
26. Clemson
27. Houston
28. Illinois
29. Arizona
30. Kansas State
31. Vanderbilt
32. South Carolina
33. Boise State
34. TCU
35. Nebraksa
36. Auburn
37. Virginia Tech
38. Virginia
39. Arizona State
40. Minnesota
41. Pittsburgh
42. Georgia Tech
43. Duke
44. NC State
45. Wake Forest
46. UNLV
47. Florida State
48. Northwestern
49. UCLA
50. Baylor
Ranking 51-75
51. Maryland
52. California
53. Navy
54. Iowa State
55. Cincinnati
56. Kansas
57. Mississippi State
58. Kentucky
59. UTSA
60. Oklahoma State
61. Wisconsin
62. Arkansas
63. Memphis
64. Rutgers
65. UCF
66. Michigan State
67. Tulane
68. Syracuse
69. San Diego State
70. West Virginia
71. James Madison
72. South Florida
73. Colorado
74. Fresno State
75. New Mexico
Ranking 76-100
76. East Carolina
77. Army
78. North Carolina
79. North Texas
80. Toledo
81. Old Dominion
82. Miami (Ohio)
83. Texas State
84. Georgia Southern
85. Washington State
86. Jacksonville State
87. Western Kentucky
88. Marshall
89. Stanford
90. Utah State
91. Western Michigan
92. Arkansas State
93. Hawaii
94. Troy
95. Louisiana
96. Air Force
97. Liberty
98. Boston College
99. Purdue
100. Louisiana Tech
Ranking 101-125
101. Ohio
102. Appalachian State
103. FAU
104. Temple
105. Colorado State
106. Oregon State
107. UConn
108. Tulsa
109. North Dakota State
110. Kennesaw State
111. South Alabama
112. Central Michigan
113. Coastal Carolina
114. Delaware
115. Buffalo
116. Wyoming
117. FIU
118. Eastern Michigan
119. Rice
120. Bowling Green
121. Nevada
122. San Jose State
123. New Mexico State
124. UAB
125. Northern Illinois
Ranking 126-138
126. Missouri State
127. Southern Miss
128. Akron
129. Kent State
130. Georgia State
131. UTEP
132. UL-Monroe
133. Sam Houston
134. Ball State
135. Middle Tennessee
136. Sacramento State
137. Charlotte
138. UMass