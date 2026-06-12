2026 College World Series Bracket: Updated matchups, scores, TV
With two weekends of the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament in the books, it’s now time for the College World Series. Eight teams made their way to Omaha to compete for a national title.
This year’s College World Series bracket features some fresh faces as West Virginia and Troy make their first-ever trips to Omaha. They will also start things off at Charles Schwab Field in the opening game. There’s plenty of SEC flare, as well, with five teams from the conference in the bracket.
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The 2026 College World Series features a double-elimination format heading into the championship series. Then, it becomes Best of 3, with the winner hoisting the trophy. On3 is tracking the CWS with an updated bracket throughout the event.
College World Series bracket
All times Eastern
Friday, June 12
Game 1: West Virginia vs. Troy – 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: North Carolina vs. Ole Miss – 6 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, June 13
Game 3: Alabama vs. Oklahoma – 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Georgia vs. Texas – 7 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, June 14
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 7 p.m., ESPN
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Monday, June 15
Game 7: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 7 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, June 16
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 – 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 – 7 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, June 17
Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 – 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 – 7 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, June 18 (if necessary)
Bracket 1: TBD (if necessary), ESPN
Bracket 2: TBD (if necessary), ESPN
Championship Series: Best of 3
Game 1: June 20, 8 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: June 21, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Game 3 (if necessary): June 22, 7 p.m., ESPN