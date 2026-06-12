2026 College World Series Bracket: Updated matchups, scores, TV

With two weekends of the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament in the books, it’s now time for the College World Series. Eight teams made their way to Omaha to compete for a national title.

This year’s College World Series bracket features some fresh faces as West Virginia and Troy make their first-ever trips to Omaha. They will also start things off at Charles Schwab Field in the opening game. There’s plenty of SEC flare, as well, with five teams from the conference in the bracket.

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The 2026 College World Series features a double-elimination format heading into the championship series. Then, it becomes Best of 3, with the winner hoisting the trophy. On3 is tracking the CWS with an updated bracket throughout the event.

College World Series bracket

All times Eastern

Friday, June 12

Game 1: West Virginia vs. Troy – 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: North Carolina vs. Ole Miss – 6 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, June 13

Game 3: Alabama vs. Oklahoma – 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Georgia vs. Texas – 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 14

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 7 p.m., ESPN

Monday, June 15

Game 7: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 7 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, June 16

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 – 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 – 7 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, June 17

Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 – 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 – 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, June 18 (if necessary)

Bracket 1: TBD (if necessary), ESPN

Bracket 2: TBD (if necessary), ESPN

Championship Series: Best of 3

Game 1: June 20, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: June 21, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Game 3 (if necessary): June 22, 7 p.m., ESPN