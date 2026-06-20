2026 College World Series: Skip Johnson confirms Xander Mercurius likely to start Game 2 vs. UNC

Oklahoma head baseball coach Skip Johnson confirmed what was expected on Saturday. Freshman right-handed pitcher Xander Mercurius is slated to start Sunday’s Men’s College World Series Final game against No. 5 North Carolina.

The Sooners opened play in the MWCS Final on Saturday with a 9-3 win over the Tar Heels. Mercurius has started three NCAA Tournament games for Oklahoma so far. In 17 innings, the Las Vegas native boasts a 4.76 ERA with 23 strikeouts and seven walks.

Johnson was asked about the game plan for Mercurius getting the start. His answer was short and simple. “Throw strikes.”

Skip Johnson on the game plan for tomorrow with Xander Mercurius probably getting the start:



“Throw strikes.” — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) June 20, 2026

With a win over the Tar Heels on Sunday, Oklahoma can win its first National Championship since 1994. It would also mark the seventh consecutive season that an SEC program has won the Men’s College World Series. Just LSU has won multiple titles in that span.

The Sooners got off to a hot start on Saturday, scoring two quick runs in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-run bomb off the bat of catcher Deiten Lachance. That lead didn’t last long, however, as the Tar Heels plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning to quickly regain the lead. North Carolina was previously 20-0 in games this season in which it scored two-plus runs in the first inning, but that streak would not continue on Saturday.

Carolina’s 3-2 lead quickly dissipated, as Lachance’s second home run of the game tied it and a two-run single from second baseman Kyle Branch gave OU a 5-3 advantage. The Sooners plated four more runs, while the Tar Heels failed to plate a run following the exciting first inning.

Oklahoma is one win away from first National Championship since 1994

The NCAA Tournament run for Oklahoma has been nothing short of miraculous, especially if it can finish the job on Sunday. The Sooners finished 11th in the SEC this season and were eliminated in the First Round of the SEC Tournament, but are now on the cusp of bringing a National Championship back to Norman.

“I’m just gonna stay out of their way… It’s in God’s plan,” Skip Johnson said on Saturday. “You ask all the players that and they’ll say the same thing.”

First pitch for the second game of the Men’s College World Series Final on Sunday is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. North Carolina must win to force a deciding Game Three on Monday.