2026 College World Series: Updated Rocco's CWS Jello Shot Challenge Tracker

As fans converge on Omaha for the 2026 College World Series, another great tradition will start once again. The Rocco’s CWS Jello Shot Challenge will return and officially get underway on June 13, the opening day of play.

Fans can purchase the Jello shots for $5 apiece in the color of their respective team. No team has repeated as champion since the challenge started in 2019, and that will be the case this year. None of the programs in this year’s bracket made the College World Series a season ago.

Rocco’s will post its first update on Friday, and the challenge will run through the end of the 2026 College World Series. Here’s where things stand in the CWS Jello Shot Challenge, as shared by @CWSShotBoard on X. LSU, which won the National Championship last season, also won the Jello Shot Challenge. The Tigers finished with 52,390 Jello Shots.

The tracker will be updated accordingly.

No. 3 Georgia: 0

No. 5 North Carolina: 0

No. 6 Texas: 0

No. 7 Alabama: 0

No. 16 West Virginia: 0

Oklahoma: 0

Ole Miss: 0

Troy: 0

2026 College World Series bracket, schedule

Friday, June 12

Game 1 – No. 16 West Virginia vs. Troy (2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT)

Game 2 – No. 5 North Carolina vs. Ole Miss (7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT)

Saturday, June 13

Game 3 – No. 7 Alabama vs. Oklahoma (2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT)

Game 4 – No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Texas (7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT)

Sunday, June 14

Game 5 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 (2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT)

Game 6 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 (7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT)

Monday, June 15

Game 7 – Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 (2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT)

Tuesday, June 16

Game 8 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 (11 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. CT)

Game 9 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 (2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT)

Game 10 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 (7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT)

Wednesday, June 17

Game 11 – Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 (2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT)

Game 12 – Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 (7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT)

Saturday, June 20

College World Series Finals Game 1

Sunday, June 21

College World Series Finals Game 2

Monday, June 22

College World Series Finals Game 3 (if necessary)