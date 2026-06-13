2026 College World Series weather delay: When Georgia vs. Texas game will begin
First pitch of Saturday night’s College World Series game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Texas has been delayed due to inclement weather in the Omaha area. Gates at Charles Schwab Stadium will, however, continue to open at 6:00 p.m. CT/7:00 p.m. ET.
First pitch (as of now) will be thrown at 7:45 p.m. CT/8:45 p.m. ET.
$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage
Georgia heads into its first Men’s College World Series game since 2008, when it finished as runner-ups to Fresno State. The Bulldogs downed Liberty to win the Athens Regional, and held off Mississippi State in an explosive Athens Super Regional to punch their ticket to Omaha.
Texas, meanwhile, returns to the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 2022. The Longhorns downed UC Santa Barbara in the Austin Regional and Oregon in the Austin Super Regional to punch their ticket to the MWCS for the first time under head coach Jim Schlossnagle.
The 2026 College World Series features a double-elimination format heading into the championship series. Then, it becomes Best of 3, with the winner hoisting the trophy. On3 is tracking the CWS with an updated bracket throughout the event.
College World Series bracket
All times Eastern
Friday, June 12
Game 1: No. 16 West Virginia 7, Troy 5
Game 2: No. 5 North Carolina 6, Ole Miss 2
Saturday, June 13
Game 3: Oklahoma 9, No. 7 Alabama 0
Game 4: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Texas – TBD, ESPN
Sunday, June 14
Game 5: Ole Miss vs. Troy – 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 6: No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 16 West Virginia – 7 p.m., ESPN
- 1
Kentucky is targeting Michigan State's J Batt as AD
- 2New
Florida in position for 5-star flips
- 3
Can Oregon finally break through in 2026?
- 4
Vols legacy Kenneth Simon II flips commitment from Bama
- 5
Intel on the top uncommitted 2027 prospect at every position
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Monday, June 15
Game 7: No. 7 Alabama vs. Loser of Game 4 – 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 8: Oklahoma vs. Winner of Game 4 – 7 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, June 16
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 – 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 – 7 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, June 17
Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 – 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 – 7 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, June 18 (if necessary)
Bracket 1: TBD (if necessary), ESPN
Bracket 2: TBD (if necessary), ESPN
Championship Series: Best of 3
Game 1: June 20, 8 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: June 21, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Game 3 (if necessary): June 22, 7 p.m., ESPN