2026 College World Series weather delay: When Georgia vs. Texas game will begin

First pitch of Saturday night’s College World Series game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Texas has been delayed due to inclement weather in the Omaha area. Gates at Charles Schwab Stadium will, however, continue to open at 6:00 p.m. CT/7:00 p.m. ET.

First pitch (as of now) will be thrown at 7:45 p.m. CT/8:45 p.m. ET.

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Georgia heads into its first Men’s College World Series game since 2008, when it finished as runner-ups to Fresno State. The Bulldogs downed Liberty to win the Athens Regional, and held off Mississippi State in an explosive Athens Super Regional to punch their ticket to Omaha.

Texas, meanwhile, returns to the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 2022. The Longhorns downed UC Santa Barbara in the Austin Regional and Oregon in the Austin Super Regional to punch their ticket to the MWCS for the first time under head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

The 2026 College World Series features a double-elimination format heading into the championship series. Then, it becomes Best of 3, with the winner hoisting the trophy. On3 is tracking the CWS with an updated bracket throughout the event.

College World Series bracket

All times Eastern

Friday, June 12

Game 1: No. 16 West Virginia 7, Troy 5

Game 2: No. 5 North Carolina 6, Ole Miss 2

Saturday, June 13

Game 3: Oklahoma 9, No. 7 Alabama 0

Game 4: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Texas – TBD, ESPN

Sunday, June 14

Game 5: Ole Miss vs. Troy – 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 6: No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 16 West Virginia – 7 p.m., ESPN

Monday, June 15

Game 7: No. 7 Alabama vs. Loser of Game 4 – 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Oklahoma vs. Winner of Game 4 – 7 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, June 16

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 – 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 – 7 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, June 17

Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 – 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 – 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, June 18 (if necessary)

Bracket 1: TBD (if necessary), ESPN

Bracket 2: TBD (if necessary), ESPN

Championship Series: Best of 3

Game 1: June 20, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: June 21, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Game 3 (if necessary): June 22, 7 p.m., ESPN