2026 FIFA World Cup: Which members of the USMNT played varsity soccer?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup fever is in full effect at the moment. According to a FOX report, an average of 18,037,000 viewers tuned in to the USMNT’s opening game of the tournament against Paraguay. This makes it the most-watched English World Cup broadcast in the nation’s history.

Led by Argentine head coach Mauricio Pochettino, the USMNT takes on Australia tonight in the hopes of sealing their qualification for the round of 32 with a second victory of the tournament. With most of its starting eleven from the game against Paraguay playing in professional academies, there are a certain number of US Men’s National team stars who played varsity soccer.

While stars like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie did not have varsity careers due to regulations on professional academies, six members of the USA’s team against Paraguay did play high school soccer.

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Ahead of tonight’s game, here are the members of the USA’s men’s national team starting 11 and substitutes from their opening game, who had varsity careers in high school.

USMNT: Where did they play in high school?

GK Matt Freese, New York City FC, Episcopal Academy (Pa.)

One of the reps from Major League Soccer to start the opening round, the USMNT’s goalkeeper Matt Freese, attended Episcopal Academy (Pa.). In his senior year, he had the opportunity to play for the Philadelphia Union Academy, but chose to finish out the season with varsity soccer. He would go on to be named All-Delco Boys Soccer Player of the Year. He went on to play for Harvard University, earning second-team all-Ivy honors.

CB Tim Ream, Charlotte FC, St.Dominic High School (Mo.)

The captain of the USMNT was also one of the starting eleven players with the most varsity experience. The second-most capped player on the roster, Tim Ream, spent four years with St. Dominic High School (Miss.). During his time there, he helped guide them to their first-ever state championship in 2004, with a 5-0 victory over Excelsior Springs (Miss.). Ream was also named Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 and 05, going on to play for St. Louis in college.

CB Chris Richards, Crystal Palace, Hoover (Ala.)

One of the largest schools in Alabama varsity soccer, Chris Richards, who had a near-perfect performance against Paraguay and currently plays in the Premier League for Crystal Palace, spent just a year playing high school soccer in his Freshman year with Hoover (Ala.). This is due to regulations with MLS Next regulations that state that High school soccer is not permitted alongside MLS Next participation.

CM Christian Roldan, Seattle Sounders, Pico Revera El Rancho (Calif.)

An unused substitute in the opening game, Christian Roldan is the most successful varsity athlete on this list. During his high school years, the MLS midfielder played for El Rancho (Calif.). During his senior year, he broke the school record, scoring 54 goals and registering 31 assists. Being named the 2012-13 Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year, he guided the Dons to the CIF Southern California Regional Division I Championship over San Clemente (Calif.)

CB Miles Robinson, FC Cincinnati, Arlington (Mass.)

A rare standout on this list, Miles Robinson, a 40-time capped international, spent a year playing varsity soccer with Arlington (Mass.). However, the more notable part of his varsity career was in high school basketball. Scoring over 1,000 career points, he helped guide the school to a MIAA Division 2 North title, where they fell to Danvers (Mass.), who went on to capture the state title. Earning MVP honors, he went on to play soccer at Syracuse.

GK Matt Turner, New England Revolution, Hammonton St. Joseph (N.J.)

The USMNT’s backup goalkeeper did not start playing soccer until he was 14, yet he went on to make a career of it, reaching the World Cup. Playing for St. Joseph (N.J.) Turner is one of the only players on this list who did not play for a professional academy. Inspired to play the game professionally by the 2010 World Cup, he was named to the All-Big North First Team in his senior year. He went on to play college soccer as a walk-on at Fairfield University.





