For the third time in the past four seasons, Dan Hurley and his UConn Huskies are National Championship Game bound.

During his postgame interview, Hurley received a large smattering of boos from the well-traveled Illinois fanbase in Indianapolis. After doing his now-famous headbutt celebration with freshman star Braylon Mullins, Hurley went full WWE heel on the Illinois faithful.

“I don’t know — are they booing?” Hurley asked with a grin. “The headbutt? I don’t know what they’re booing.“

"Are they booing? … I don't know what they're booing." 😂



Dan Hurley speaks with @tracywolfson after the Huskies advance to a third National Championship Game in four seasons pic.twitter.com/9ZhMqjUhKm — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 5, 2026

Although Mullins shot just 5-14 from the field, his clutch three-point shot with 52 seconds remaining helped propel the Huskies back to the title game. Without Mullins’ game-winning shot against Duke in the Elite Eight, UConn would have been watching Saturday night’s game from the couch.

“He’s amazing,” Hurley continued, speaking about Mullins. “He got us here, and he got us off to a great start. The three closed it.”

“You’re set up for success at UConn. Geno Auriemma, Jim Calhoun, Kevin Ollie. Just some incredible coaches before me. We’ve got the best staff in the country, and an incredible group of players. There’s nothing like the bus ride on Monday night over to the stadium when you’re one of the last two teams standing.”

UConn rides 71-62 win over Illinois to National Championship berth

Illinois took its first lead of the game with 7:54 remaining in the first half with a Tomislav Ivisic three-pointer, but a Tarris Reed hook shot three minutes later propelled the Huskies back in front 23-22. From that point on, UConn never trailed. The Huskies led by as many as 14 points in the win, and will be playing in the national title game once again.

Monday’s National Championship Game appearance will mark UConn‘s seventh in the past 27 seasons. In a day and age where the term ‘blue blood’ is thrown around a lot, UConn has surely staked its claim as one of the bluest of bloods in the sport of college basketball. If the Huskies can take home their seventh National Championship, it will mark their seventh in program history. Only UCLA (11) and Kentucky (8) would have more.

Losing in the title game, to this point, is unheard of for the program. UConn is 6-0 in its National Championship Game appearances, with an average margin of victory of 10.3 points. It will face the winner of No. 1 seeds Arizona and Michigan on Monday for the honor of National Champion.