Referee Roger Ayers was not assigned to the men’s Final Four officiating crews, per ESPN. Ayers was the official involved in a bizarre interaction with UConn coach Dan Hurley during the Elite Eight.

“Specific game assignments were not included in the NCAA’s announcement, but the list of officials did not include Ayers, a veteran referee who has officiated seven Final Fours, including last year’s,” the report read. So don’t expect anymore bizarre Hurley happenings. We’re kidding, we think.

While that interaction went viral, following the Huskies’ last second win over Duke to advance to the Final Four, Ayers has faced criticism while others came to his defense. Why? Some believed he should’ve called a technical foul on Hurley by letter of the law.

In a viral video, Hurley leaned in and touched heads with Ayers following Braylon Mullins’ game-winning shot vs. the Blue Devils. ESPN’s Seth Greenberg also revealed his conversations with Ayers following the game.

“First of all, when you talk about social media, if you’re not going to take advice from someone, why would you listen to what they said on social media?” Greenberg said on SportsCenter. “First of all, Roger Ayers is the best official in college basketball, tremendous communicator … He reffed a ton of my games. There were games where he’s put his arm around me, walked me back to my bench. There were times where he said, ‘Seth, that’s enough.’

“But that situation right there, that is absolutely nothing. I talked to Roger today. He said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He literally didn’t know what I was talking about. He said, ‘Nothing happened. The ball went in. I was running back. They were celebrating. (Dan Hurley) leaned in, said something to me. I said something to him. It was absolutely nothing.’”

If Ayers had called a technical foul on Hurley, Duke would’ve received two free throws and possession. Naturally, this would’ve led to UConn fans claiming Ayers unjustly inserted himself into the game’s outcome.

Additionally, Ayers would’ve been forced to eject Hurley. According to the NCAA’s men’s basketball rulebook, any individual who “disrespectfully contacts an official or makes a threat of physical intimidation or harm to include pushing, shoving, spitting, or attempting to make physical contact with an official” must be assessed a Class A Technical Foul, ejected and serve a one-game suspension.